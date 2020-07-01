The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Coalition votes down term limits for prime minister

Lapid: "Netanyahu is proof of why term limits are needed. Had there been term limits, Netanyahu would have left three years ago, and we would have been spared three indictments and three elections."

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JULY 1, 2020 17:38
THE KNESSET – lawmakers have different ways of expressing their frustration over the coalition crisis (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
THE KNESSET – lawmakers have different ways of expressing their frustration over the coalition crisis
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition rejected three bills that would have instituted term limits for prime ministers on Wednesday, in votes in the Knesset plenum.
The bills, which were sponsored by MKs Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu), Merav Michaeli (Labor) and Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid-Telem) fell by votes of 43 to 30, 44 to 32 and 46 to 32, respectively. Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz did not attend the debate and did not vote.
The legislation, which would have taken effect starting with the next Knesset, would have set the term for prime minister at eight years or two terms, whichever would be longer.
"Netanyahu is proof of why term limits are needed," Lapid said. "Had there been term limits, Netanyahu would have left three years ago, and we would have been spared three indictments and three elections."
Michaeli quoted Lord Acton, a British historian of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, who said "Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely."
"There is a reason we do not have a Caesar," Michaeli told the plenum. "In 11 years, Netanyahu has not opened his wallet, has not walked among the people, has not driven a car. How can someone who has lived like that for 11 years make decisions for the people? He has no clue how they feel." 
Forer said Likud MKs were cowards, because they did not vote for the bills even though they supported them. He said Blue and White MKs were ridiculous because not only do they support his bill, they even signed on to it.
Minister in the Defense Ministry Michael Biton (Blue and White) responded on behalf of the government that while he and his party are still in favor of term limits, they would vote against the bills because the government would decide on the matter in an organized manner in three months.
Biton said Gantz would “serve as prime minister for eight or 10 years and limit his term.” Lapid heckled him, saying "You sponsored the bill. There is no limit to hypocrisy."
Meanwhile, new Shas MK Yosef Taieb was sworn in to the Knesset on Wednesday, in place of Deputy Interior Minister Yoav Bentzur, who quit Monday in accordance with the Norwegian Law.
Taieb is a French immigrant, a rabbi and served in an elite IDF unit in the Golani Brigade. He was a member of the local council in Telzstone.


Tags Knesset israeli politics prime minister
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The chief justice: Mogoeng and his support of Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Annexation might be right, but Netanyahu’s process is flawed By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader Brands boycotting Facebook are doing nothing more than virtue signalling By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy If you cancel Israel, you hurt yourself, not Israel By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
3 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by