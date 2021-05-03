Court rejects Netanyahu's request for ex-Mossad chief's police testimony

Netanyahu's team sought documents relating to evidence Pardo gave to the police on August 8, 2017, as well as police documents from July 16, 2019.

The lawyers argued that receiving Pardo's prior testimony was needed to allow them to prepare to confront him as a trial witness.

The case is very complex and it appears that even the prosecution do not have a full transcript of Pardo's testimony.



Pardo came to testify to police about an unrelated case and happened to unexpectedly make some comments relevant to the Netanyahu case.

The police then prepared two summaries of the parts of Pardo's testimony which were relevant to the Netanyahu trial and they were provided to the prosecution.

The prosecution argued that the defense had no need for the documents because they were not especially related to the Netanyahu case, and the court concurred.

Pardo will reportedly testify that as part of Case 1000 (the Illegal Gifts Affair), Netanyahu’s billionaire friend Arnon Milchan asked Pardo if he would allow the current Mossad director and then-senior official, Yossi Cohen, to be present for a key business meeting.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";} Pardo allegedly refused, saying that the Mossad could not be drawn into personal endeavors.

Netanyahu ultimately ordered the IDF to grant use of a helicopter to Milchan to hold the meeting.