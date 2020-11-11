The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Eilat, Dead Sea to become tourist islands after dispute resolved

The compromise proposal will prevent other tourist areas from joining Eilat and the Dead Sea.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 11, 2020 16:17
A general view of the pool at the Royal Beach Hotel in Eilat, Israel, June 12, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
A general view of the pool at the Royal Beach Hotel in Eilat, Israel, June 12, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Eilat and Dead Sea hotels will be open this weekend as green "islands" for tourists to escape coronavirus restrictions after a deal was reached Wednesday between the Health Ministry and the Knesset Law and Constitution Committee.
The compromise proposal will prevent other tourist areas from joining Eilat and the Dead Sea. There will be procedures for opening restaurants and tourist attractions near the hotels in Eilat and near the Dead Sea.
The committee and the Knesset plenum are expected to approve the proposal by a wide margin on Wednesday. The coronavirus cabinet will also have to approve permitting those with negative COVID-19 tests entering the tourist areas.
The proposal to create “tourist islands” in Eilat and by the Dead Sea – in which hotels, tourist attractions, restaurants and key businesses could open – fell victim to squabbles in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition on Monday.
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein asked the Knesset plenum to remove the committee's changes to the bill that would have allowed for other tourist sites to be added to the list and enabled people who have already had the coronavirus to enter them.
When the coalition failed to pass Edelstein’s amendments in a 49-46 vote, he announced that the government no longer supported the proposal, effectively killing it. But he met with Law Committee chairman Yakov Asher (United Torah Judaism) and reached compromises.
Netanyahu praised Edelstein and Asher for finding what he called a terrific solution to the dispute that would maintain the health of Israeli citizens while enabling tourist sites to open for their benefit.
Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen (Blue and White) added: “I’m happy we reached a compromise which puts Israeli citizens and the tourism industry workers above politics. We will pass the legislation and open Eilat and the Dead Sea for tourism soon.”


