The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Eilat elects new mayor to replace New Hope MK Yitzhak Halevi

Eli Lankri has been elected Eilat's new mayor, beating out the Netanyahu-backed Gabi Kadosh.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 11, 2021 02:42
Eilat's newly announced Mayor-elect Eli Lankri is seen celebrating outside his headquarters, on August 10, 2021. (photo credit: EILAT MUNICIPALITY)
Eilat's newly announced Mayor-elect Eli Lankri is seen celebrating outside his headquarters, on August 10, 2021.
(photo credit: EILAT MUNICIPALITY)
Eli Lankri has been elected the new mayor of Eilat, following an election to replace Mayor Yitzhak Halevi, who has been inaugurated as a member of the Knesset in the New Hope Party, the Eliat Municipality announced.
Lankri, who has served as acting mayor since Halevi entered the Knesset and has served as deputy mayor for 18 years, won by a majority of around 44%.
"Tomorrow I will report to the office at 8 a.m and continue to do what I have been doing for 18 years, only this time as mayor," the new mayor said excitedly in front of hundreds of residents and activists. 
He just barely edged out a victory over his biggest rival, Gabi Kadosh, who had sevred as mayor from 1993 to 2003 and was endorsed by opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, for whom he was also a former adviser, Ynet reported.
Justice Minister and New Hope Party leader Gideon Sa'ar congratulated Lankri on his victory.
"The residents of Eilat made the right choice for the city and decided to move forward instead of going backwards," Sa'ar said, according to Ynet.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Eilat Elections gideon sa'ar israeli politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

MK Bitan's indictment bears the heavy stench of corruption - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will a gold medal introduce civil marriage in Israel? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ehud Eilam

Israel should wait before striking Hezbollah - opinion

 By EHUD EILAM
Ruthie Blum

Time to take advantage of cracks in Tehran’s armor - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

COVID-19 vaccine: Is the thrill gone or is third time a charm? - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Most Read
1

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
2

Israel won't let Olympic gold medalist Dolgopyat marry

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's Floor Exercise - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021.
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare cases of eye inflammation - study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by