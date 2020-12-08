The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Elections Committee rules out election in less than 90 days

Blue and White faction head warns Passover may complicate counting votes

By GIL HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 8, 2020 10:08
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (L) is seen talking with Higher Education Minister Ze'ev Elkin during the preliminary voting plenum to dissolve the Knesset on December 2, 2020. (photo credit: KNESSET SPOKESPERSON/DANI SHEM TOV)
(photo credit: KNESSET SPOKESPERSON/DANI SHEM TOV)
The head of the Central Elections Committee, attorney Orly Ades, told the Knesset State Control Committee on Tuesday morning that 90 days are necessary to prepare for an election that will be complicated by the coronavirus.
Ades said the 90-day minimum for elections was sent in 1968, when Israel had a fraction of the population that it does now, and the coronavirus will make it even harder to have an election in the minimum period of time.
"We have proven in our committee that any mission given to us, we can handle successfully," Ades said.  "The law says 90 days, and we can still handle an election in 90 days, no more but not less than that, despite the huge challenges."
The impact of Ades's pronouncement is that the earliest possible date for the next election is Tuesday, March 16, which would only work if the Knesset disperses itself by next Wednesday, December 16, when the Knesset will end early due to Hanukkah. The Knesset will disperse automatically when no state budget is passed by December 23, which would automatically result in a March 23 election.
Knesset House Committee head Eitan Ginzburg, who is the head of the Blue and White faction, told the House Committee on Tuesday morning that holding elections on March 23 could be problematic, because the Passover holiday begins on March 28. He said that might not leave enough time to count absentee ballots from diplomats, soldiers and prisoners before the holiday.
Ades said that despite the coronavirus, Israel will hold elections in one day, but the committee will have to add more polling stations and staff across the country, spread out lines and have an information campaign.
Asked about voting by mail, by telephone or by power of attorney, Ades ruled those options out. But she said she would be open to adding mobile polling stations for coronavirus patients, similar to coronavirus testing trucks.
"When elections begin is not the time to be revolutionary," she said.
She revealed that American election officials learned from the Central Elections Committee of Israel how to have special polling stations for the quarantined from the coronavirus in a meeting on Zoom.


