English speakers sought for Israeli political campaigns

In an effort to bring more English speakers into political campaigns, the organization Our Time is Now, led by former MK Dov Lipman, has offered to connect volunteers with the English branch of any party they want to help. Over the last few days, the organization has placed more than one hundred activists, after they wrote it at lourtimeisnow@gmail.com. "I am really happy that we're getting people involved in all kinds of parties, and hopefully the parties will put an emphasis on us," Lipman said. "I just began the process. My goal is to get to the point where there are hundreds of activists in all the parties being able to express their voices not just in the ballot boxes but also as activists in the campaigns." Lipman said many Anglos do not even realize they can be active in the parties. But all parties are interested in having an English-speaking branch or English speakers involved in their campaigns. "Let’s get involved and work for the Israel that we want to see," he said.
