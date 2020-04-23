The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
First government formation bill passes first Knesset vote

Lapid challenges coalition to limit itself to 18 ministers

By GIL HOFFMAN  
APRIL 23, 2020 18:49
The new government that will be led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz passed its first test on Thursday when the first in a series of bills needed to facilitate building a coalition passed in a preliminary reading in the Knesset plenum.
The bill was advanced by a vote of 62 to 37 with no abstentions. Gantz voted in favor, while Netanyahu was noticeably absent.
In his speech to the plenum, Yesh Atid-Telem head Yair Lapid, who will be opposition leader, addressed what he called the economic mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis and the formation of the fifth Netanyahu government:
"I want suggest something to Netanyahu and Gantz. Announce that you’re reducing the size of the government to 18 ministers and we will remove all our amendments to the law," Lapid said. "Create a real emergency government. 18 ministers. Not only won’t we delay you, we’ll help you."
Throughout the day, MKs from Blue and White sparred with their former counterparts from Yesh Atid-Telem.
Blue and White MK Eitan Ginzburg, who formally proposed the bills, said they would facilitate the formation of a national unity government and prevent another unnecessary election.
Telem leader Moshe Ya'alon said the bills would lead to "a government of immunity and corruption and those voting for it should be ashamed. 


