Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot undecided on entering politics

"Nothing has been settled yet. The decision on if to enter politics and with whom will be only when the Election Day is set."

By GIL HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 6, 2020 08:35
Gadi Eizenkot IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Gadi Eizenkot IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot said over the weekend that he had not yet made a decision on whether to enter the political fray and would not decide until a date is set for the next election.
Eizenkot is considered the only game-changer outside of politics who could make a difference for a party. He is being wooed by several parties, including MK Moshe Ya'alon's Telem party, Yesh Atid, Blue and White and possibly Likud.
Ya'alon said over the weekend that Eizenkot would be his number two in Telem, which would run separately from Yesh Atid, but he later backtracked and said nothing was final. Ya'alon's intention is to move over enough votes from the parties who could join a coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the anti-Netanyahu camp to prevent Netanyahu from forming the next government.
"I have received overtures from many parties, and I meet and speak to all of them," Eizenkot said in a private conversation revealed exclusively by Yediot Aharonot political correspondent Yuval Karni on Sunday. "Nothing has been settled yet. The decision on if to enter politics and with whom will be only when the Election Day is set."
Asked what his main consideration would be, he said "whether I can make a difference, have influence and bring about significant change. It is not a matter of roles and what place I would be on a list."
The newspaper quoted a source close to Eizenkot saying that the chances of him entering politics are "51%-49% one day and 49%-51% the next and then change the other way."
Eizenkot is reportedly very critical of Netanyahu in his meetings with representatives of parties. He has also expressed disappointment in Blue and White leader Benny Gantz. He is thought to be not right-wing enough for Naftali Bennett's Yamina party.
A native of Eilat with a Moroccan background, Eizenkot is credited with being understanding of the poorest sectors of the economy, which makes him even more of a political asset. Ma'ariv reported over the weekend that his mother and his sister are haredim (ultra-Orthodox), so he would not join Yesh Atid. 


