The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Former Mossad head Yatom forms Veterans Party

Wants to hold balance of power but won't join Netanyahu-led government

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 6, 2021 18:30
DANNY YATOM (photo credit: Courtesy)
DANNY YATOM
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Former Mossad chief and Labor MK Danny Yatom announced the formation of a new pensioners' party called the Israeli Veterans Party on Wednesday at a press conference at Tel Aviv's Beit Sokolow.
Yatom hopes to repeat the success of the Gil Pensioners Party that won seven seats in the 2006 election. In an interview with The Jerusalem Post, he said he believes he will succeed in crossing the 3.25% electoral threshold, because the coronavirus has changed the priorities of his potential voters.
"We will pass the threshold, because we are an authentic party," Yatom said. "People will vote for us because the coronavirus caused health and economic crises that forced them to deal with their own survival."
Yatom said 56% of Israelis have no pension, so they are forced to live on an NIS 2,000 elderly stipend that begins at 67 for men and 62 for women. His party wants to raise the stipend to the NIS 5,300 minimum wage. He warned that 20% of elderly Israelis are below the poverty level and at least 160 died from the coronavirus all alone and were discovered only days later.
"That is fitting only for a third world country," he said.
The Veterans Party list will include right-wing and left-wing candidates, including ethics Prof. Asa Kasher, retired journalists Peerli Shahar and Haim Zisovich, former WIZO world president Prof. Rivka Lazovsky, former Kadima MK Rachel Adato and economist Shlomo Maoz. Trenton, New Jersey-born basketball star Tal Brody, who once ran for Knesset with Likud, turned down a place on the list.
Asked why an elderly Knesset candidate like 76-year-old Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai cannot be relied on to help seniors, the 75-year-old Yatom said Huldai wants to be prime minister so he will not have time to deal with issues other than security and diplomacy. Yatom said helping the elderly may end up being 20th on Huldai's platform, not first like on his party's.
"I formed the Israeli Veterans Party to deal with socioeconomic issues and not the security and diplomatic issues I dealt with over many years," he said. "I see the rifts inside Israeli society. The greatest danger to Israel right now is from inside not outside, so we must unite our ranks and focus on helping the senior citizens, who contributed to the state, built and developed it, but now have a feeling they have been forgotten and no one is paying attention to them."
Yatom said his party's goal was to hold the balance of power between political blocs. But he ruled out joining a government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"You can't abandon values," Yatom said. "I would sit with any party, including Likud led by someone else. But someone indicted cannot receive a mandate from the president to form a government."


Tags Elections Politics israeli politics elderly senior citizen
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

An opportunity for Gulf rapprochement

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Arrest of Palestinian feminist icon DJ Sama highlights repressive regime

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Center Field: Jewish genius appreciates genius Jews

 By GIL TROY
Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen

Israel, the best post-COVID-19 tourist destination - opinion

 By ORIT FARKASH-HACOHEN
Nadav Tamir

Sa'ar's exit is Likud's chance to redefine ideological boundary - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
3

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
4

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by