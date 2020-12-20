The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Gantz asks MKs, press for restraint in coalition talks

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz reportedly fought with Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn over concessions Gantz made that would limit Nissenkorn's powers.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 20, 2020 14:29
Defense Minister Benny Gantz talks to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi walks by at a cabinet meeting on June 7 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz talks to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi walks by at a cabinet meeting on June 7
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz sent messages on Sunday to both the MKs in his faction and to the media, urging patience as coalition talks aimed at preventing early elections progress with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party.
Gantz promised to keep the MKs updated on the talks. The faction is set to hold a critical meeting on Monday.
"These are critical days, and I understand the noise and the stress involved," Gantz wrote his MKs. "Despite this, I ask all of you to maintain our restraint. I am acting on behalf of Blue and White and the important interests that brought us here, and I ask all of you to behave carefully and not create additional noise within the public discourse. Any irresponsible statement harms us and our resilience."
Gantz sent the media a joint statement along with Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn, amid reports of tension between the three over reported concessions in the coalition talks.
“The media discourse is false and does not reflect the way things are run in Blue and White," they said in the statement. "Internal warring is reserved for other parties. Our party works together to achieve its goals. We will not compromise on a functioning government, while also protecting democracy and the rule of law, and ensuring a state budget to address the economic pandemic. Any other unsubstantiated reports or spins being published are at the reporter's discretion and sole responsibility.”
Channel 12 reported that Gantz and Nissenkorn had fought overnight over concessions Gantz made that would limit Nissenkorn's powers.
"You care more about your job than about Blue and White," Nissenkorn told Gantz, according to the report.  
Army Radio reported that Gantz agreed to let the cabinet choose the next attorney-general, instead of Nissenkorn. There were also reports about changing how the state's attorney will be chosen.
KAN reported that Blue and White ministers were angry about former justice minister Haim Ramon, who was convicted in of who was convicted in 2007 of indecent conduct after thrusting his tongue into the mouth of a female soldier against her will.
"Gantz lied about not negotiating with Likud," a minister told KAN. "He used us by sending us to deliver talking points that were not true."


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Elections Likud Blue and White Israel Elections 2021
