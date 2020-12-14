Gantz fires Hendel as minister, Hauser from committee chairmanship

Blue and White chairman and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz has fired Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel from his ministerial position and is moving to remove MK Zvi Hauser as chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. The two MKs, formerly of Blue and White but who bolted the party to form their independent Derech Eretz faction, recently declared they would be joining the new party being established by Likud renegade MK Gideon Sa'ar. “I have decided to end Communications Minister Hendel’s tenure and to remove MK Hauser from his position,” Gantz said on Twitter on Monday evening. “Hauser and Hendel chose their new political home and therefore ended their journey as representatives of Blue and White.”
החלטתי לסיים את תפקידו של שר התקשורת הנדל ולהעביר מתפקיד את ח׳׳כ האוזר.— בני גנץ - Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) December 14, 2020
האוזר והנדל בחרו את ביתם הפוליטי החדש ובכך תמה דרכם כנושאי תפקיד מטעם כחול לבן.
Gantz said that he will assume the position of communications minister in Hendel's staid.