Gantz: Nissenkorn stabbed me in the back

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and his former justice minister, Avi Nissenkorn, exchanged barbs on Friday.In a weekend interview with Yediot Aharonot, Gantz said "I felt him stabbing me in the back and turning the knife."Nissenkorn, whose resignation took effect Friday morning, wrote on Facebook afterward that Gantz made "crazy concessions" that would have emptied the justice minister post of authority in an effort to keep the government together.Nissenkorn took credit for preventing the moves.He also accused Gantz of being ready to cooperate with the right-wing Yamina Party, which he said was a sign of insurmountable gaps between him and his party leader.Nissenkorn defected to the new Israelis Party of Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai.Blue and Whote responded to Nissenkorn by saying that he had "sold out the Justice Ministry to guarantee his own political future.""There is no limit to his lies,'' the party said. ''Blue and While will not concede authority in the Justice Ministry for any price."Gantz has offered the Justice portfolio to Tourism Minister Orit Farkash Hacohen.