Defense Minister Benny Gantz has endorsed legislation that will prevent foreclosure of payments from soldiers who receive assistance from the Aliyah and Integration Ministry and the Construction Ministry, according to a report from the Justice Ministry from Monday.

This legislation is primarily directed towards soldiers that made Aliyah, or lone soldiers , and it will provide protection for special payments provided by government ministries to said individual and immigrant soldiers.

"We will continue to work to strengthen those who serve, and assist any soldier in order to increase equality and strengthen solidarity in Israeli society," Gantz said.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

The funds provided to lone soldiers will not be transferable or foreclosed in any way, including payments for rent assistance to individual soldiers and grants given to immigrant soldiers five years after they have made aliyah.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets with lone soldiers at a sukkah in Jerusalem (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

This legislation can also apply to other soldiers with a low socio-economic status. The legislation states that soldiers with a difficult financial situation are entitled to additional payments on the monthly subsistence that soldiers receive in compulsory service, and the money is transferred directly to their account or to the account of their family members.

Sometimes a foreclosure is imposed on the soldier or their family member, and the money transferred to the account cannot be used for the purposes for which it was given.