Gantz to Netanyahu: Delay budget deadline within 24 hours

Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz called upon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to pass into law a compromise proposal extending the deadline to pass the state budget within 24 hours.Speaking to his Blue and White faction meeting in the Knesset, Gantz praised Netanyahu for endorsing the initial readings of the extension bill late Sunday night. But he noted that Netanyahu did not commit to supporting the final readings and passing the bill into law. "Remove the threat of elections from the public agenda and instead of making them continue to panic, give the people the certainty, security and trust that they deserve," Gantz said in a plea to the prime minister. Responding to Gantz, Netanyahu told his Likud faction that a new state budget could be passed not only within 24 hours but within 24 minutes.Gantz warned that going to a fourth election in 19 months during health and economic crises could cause a civil war."Whoever loves Israel does not take it to elections at this time and whoever cares about Israel will not take steps that will bring about an economic collapse," Gantz said. "Agreements that are not worth the paper they are written on are not real agreements. "Elections now would spit in the face of 9 million Israeli citizens." The initiator of the proposal, Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel said he and his Derech Eretz colleague, MK Zvi Hauser, would not enable the formation of a narrow, right-wing government, leaving the compromise as the only option."I know the government doesn’t function well enough," he said. "For it to work better, the entire coalition must work on compromises. Elections cause hatred. It is not love at first or second sight but it is the only possible compromise."Responding to a question from The Jerusalem Post about the prime minister's intentions, Opposition leader Yair Lapid said the compromise proposal was an attempt by Netanyahu to mislead the public, and he would not end up supporting its final readings and passing it into law."This is an attempt by Netanyahu to escape from justice," Lapid said. "He is afraid that the [Supreme Court] will force him to suspend himself when his court case intensifies in January. He is afraid that the courts will put him in jail and this is the only thing that drives him."Both Lapid and Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman announced that their factions would oppose the budget extension proposal."Like always, they've decided not to decide," Lapid said. "Instead of passing a budget, they are playing pathetic petty politics at the public's expense."Liberman said his party would oppose the proposal, because Israel needs a budget and "this government has no chance of taking Israel out of the mud."