Gideon Sa'ar: Likud MKs back anti-Netanyahu laws

In the faction meeting, Sa’ar proudly displayed Netanyahu’s signature on a Likud-sponsored bill during the tenure of then-prime minister Ehud Olmert that was aimed at blocking him from making a political comeback before Olmert was convicted.

“There is no reason for this Knesset to not do what the overwhelming majority of citizens want,” Sa’ar said.

He responded to charges that the bill was “personal” and aimed at one person by saying: “The bill isn’t personal – the opposition to the bill is what is personal. Everything has been subordinated to the personal interests of one person. Israel cannot be in a similar situation in the future.”

Sa’ar said attacks on him by Likud MKs who have accused him of acting out of revenge against Netanyahu would not stop him from passing the bill. He said they would only strengthen his resolve.

Asked about complaints about the bill from Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, Sa’ar said he “does not need to coordinate with every minister” and that he was positive he would pass the bill even if Shaked opposed it.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz told reporters at his Blue and White faction that they were leaning toward supporting Sa’ar’s bill.