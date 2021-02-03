The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Israel Elections: Parties tell Anglos not to vote for them - analysis

Each party leader sent a message to native English-speaking voters by not including a representative of their community on their list. The message was: Don't vote for me.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 3, 2021 22:48
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
When New Hope released its list for the March 23 election on Wednesday night, Blue and White MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh was on a Zoom with 70 Australian immigrants, helping them with their absorption problems.
After she helped New Hope leader Gideon Sa’ar bring down Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and initiate the election, she worked behind the scenes to persuade Sa’ar to include her on his list. She told him about the thousands of contacts she had made and the hundreds of immigrants she has helped personally in the Knesset.
Instead, the candidate Sa’ar plucked from Blue and White was Hila Shay Vazan, who was given the 10th slot on his list.
Sa’ar included immigrants to Israel from Ukraine, Argentina, Ethiopia and France. Former MK Sharren Haskel, who was born in Toronto but was never part of the Anglophone community, is in the respectable fifth slot.
The only representative of the 400,000 English-speaking voters in Israel, English campaign head Jonathan Javor, is 42nd on the list.
New Hope is not the only party that had a chance to choose an English-speaking immigrant and decided against it. Several well-respected native English-speaking candidates sought to run with Yamina, but party leader Naftali Bennett turned them all down.
Bennett put a French-speaker in his 10th slot and placed a Russian-speaker 12th. Longtime Bennett adviser Jeremy Saltan, who is running his English-speaking campaign for his fourth election in two years, was placed 16th.
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz included South African-raised MK Ruth Wasserman Lande and North Carolina-born Alon Tal on his list, but only in the 10th and 11th slots.
Yesh Atid placed its Anglo division director Michal Cababia 29th on its list and demoted US-born Moshe Tur-Paz, who was not part of the Anglo community, to the 21st slot.
Even Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman, whose party is devoted to helping immigrants, did not include a token English-speaking immigrant on its list as he did in the past.
Each party leader sent a message to native English-speaking voters by not including a representative of their community on their list. The message was: Don’t vote for me.
“It’s not politically correct to speak this way, but these party leaders are idiots,” former MK Dov Lipman said. “Michal was the hardest worker in this past Knesset and was the representative for the English speaking population in Israel and Diaspora-Israel affairs. It demonstrates how out of touch the current party leaders are with the needs of Israel’s Anglo population. While it is their loss because she would have brought more mandates to their parties, it is also our loss.”
Anglo Vision founder David Fine, who lobbied party leaders to include a native English-speaker on their lists, also expressed disappointment.
“Unfortunately, the lack of any Anglo representative on any political list in a realistic position is a slap in the face for our community,” Fine said. “There are many other communities and special interest groups with much smaller populations that have been assured of representation in the next Knesset, but none from the Anglo community.”
Fine said that during the coronavirus crisis, immigrants need an understanding face in the Knesset they can turn to in order to help with travel for emergencies, and who represents their needs and can understand the challenges of aliyah.
“Hundreds of thousands of olim from English-speaking countries have been left without representation or someone to turn to,” Fine lamented. “Our issues – of aliyah and assistance with professional integration, greater governance and having some Sundays off, among others – are obviously not considered important by our leaders.”
Party officials vowed to help English-speaking immigrants and to compensate for the lack of candidates with their platforms. New Hope English spokesman Jason Pearlman noted that Javor was one of the people who initiated Yom Aliyah in the Knesset.
“We have in our professional team the people that brought Yom Aliyah to the Knesset, so we are very confident that we will represent the interests of the Anglo community and others very well indeed,” he said.


Tags Elections Knesset immigrants in israel israeli politics olim
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Coronavirus: Mass gatherings are dangerous, unconscionable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Abraham Accords the turning point for Arabic Holocaust education - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Amid political riots, we need to learn from other points of view - opinion

 By GIL TROY
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Immigrants must have representatives in the Knesset - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
DAOUD KUTTAB

Biden administration: Where do BDS and B'Tselem fit in?

 By DAOUD KUTTAB

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

How automation will soon impact us all

ROBOTS DANCE in a Boston Dynamics robotics company video posted on December 29.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by