Israel's 24th Knesset is sworn in

The Knesset began the process of returning to its pre-pandemic rules, allowing some guests to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
APRIL 6, 2021 15:40
The red carpet is rolled out in front of the Knesset before the new MKs are sworn in.
 The swearing in of the 24th Knesset began Tuesday afternoon under the looming threat of a fifth election and just hours after President Reuven Rivlin tapped Benjamin Netanyahu with the formation of the next coalition. 
The Knesset began the process of returning to its pre-pandemic rules, allowing some guests to attend the swearing-in ceremony and to sit in the visitors' gallery for the first time since the novel coronavirus arrived in Israel.
Each of the 120 MKs in the 23rd Knesset was allowed to invite one guest, who will be permitted to take part in the special ceremonies of the day. It is the first time the visitors’ gallery will be occupied in more than a year.
“The swearing-in ceremony is an emotional event, the holy of holies of Israeli democracy and the highlight for members of parliament,” Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin said. “I wish the MKs well and hope their term will be fruitful and long.”
The ceremony began with the arrival of the new MKs. Each had a flower pinned to their jacket or dress and then had their photo taken. The Knesset Guard greeted the members with an honor guard overseen by Levin. 
Rivlin and Supreme Court President Esther Hayut will symbolically attend the ceremony, joining Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Levin.
to COVID-19, in last year’s ceremony for the 23rd Knesset, only five MKs were allowed in the plenum at a time.
On Monday, the 18 new members of Knesset will be invited to take part in workshops and tours of the Knesset. They will be taken to their temporary seats in the Knesset plenum and taught how to vote.
But none of the MKs will receive permanent seats until Rivlin appoints a candidate to form the government on Wednesday. The faction chairman of that party will head the Knesset’s Arrangements Committee. That MK will then decide where MKs sit and who will be on each of the first committees in the new Knesset, the Finance Committee, Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and the Arrangements Committee itself.
When a new government is formed, the Arrangements Committee will become the Knesset House Committee.
As part of Levin’s rules limiting the media, the Knesset press corps has not been allowed in the plenum, Knesset committee meetings, or faction meetings. The Knesset gym is open to MKs even if they have not been vaccinated, but closed to the press corps, even if they have a green passport.


