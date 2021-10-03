Knesset aliyah committee hasn’t convened for six months

The Knesset Aliyah, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs Committee has not convened for the last six months due to the ongoing feud between the coalition and opposition over the composition of the Knesset Finance Committee.

This has generated criticism from the coalition that Likud is guilty of a “dereliction of duty” towards the needs of immigrants and those seeking to make aliyah, whose concerns and problems are often addressed by the committee.

The Likud rejects the accusations and says the coalition must change its “anti-democratic” behavior in order to reconvene shuttered committees.

The Knesset Diaspora Affairs Committee is an important forum for parliamentary oversight of the aliyah and absorption process, as well as for the state’s policies and treatment of immigrants, how it treats those seeking to make aliyah, personal status issues for immigrants, emerging communities, and other related matters.

But a fight over the allocation of seats in the critical Knesset Finance Committee has meant that several committees controlled by the opposition, including the aliyah committee, have not convened for months.

The coalition has established for itself a majority of two in the finance committee in order to more easily pass the state budget by its November 14 deadline, so as to avoid automatic elections in the event that the budget is not passed.

But the Likud has angrily rejected this decision, however, insisting that by rights the coalition should only have a majority of one given the relative representation of the different parties in the Knesset.

Finance Ministry chief economist Yoel Naveh (left) speaks to the Knesset Finance Committee in Jerusalem (credit: KNESSET)

In response, the opposition parties have not appointed chairmen or members for the committees they control, including the aliyah committee, the Knesset Science and Technology Committee and the Knesset’s Status of Women Committee, which have therefore not convened for months.

“The fact that there is no parliamentary oversight over immigration in Israel when there are problems in South Africa for the Jewish community there when antisemitism is raging around the world, and people wanting to make aliyah to Israel, is very problematic,” said Blue and White MK Alon Tal

“The Likud should fight for increasing its representation on Knesset committees and at the same time step up to the plate and accept the many opportunities they have to make the country a place.

“They are claiming that they are not respected as the Opposition party and yet they are willing to neglect the responsibilities they were given.”

Likud faction chairman and opposition coordinator MK Yariv Levin rejected Tal’s comments and insisted that what he described as the imbalanced finance committee allocation must be resolved first.

“I hope that a reasonable person such as MK Tal will be outraged by how the coalition is acting in an anti-democratic manner by taking from the opposition parties the representation it deserves in the committees,” said Levin.

“If MK Tal will assist us in this struggle we will be able together to ensure appropriate parliamentary oversight in all fields, including the important issues which the Aliyah and Absorption, and Diaspora Committee deal with.”