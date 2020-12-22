The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Could COVID-19 patients vote at polls in 2021 Israel elections?

Central Elections Committee official Orly Adas was in favor of trusting patients to vote, while head of public health Dr. Sharon Alroy Preis called it "inconceivable."

By HANNAH BROWN  
DECEMBER 22, 2020 19:05
A voting box in the last Israeli election in 2015
Will people with coronavirus be able to vote in the fourth election? That depends who you ask: the professionals or the politicians.
During a Knesset debate on Tuesday, Central Elections Committee head Orly Adas, suggested that people infected with the virus would be allowed to go out to vote. In contrast, Head of Public Services Sharon Alroy-Preis said the suggestion was incredible.
"Verified carriers can leave the house only for an urgent medical emergency," Alroy-Preis said. "They cannot even go out for a funeral of an immediate family member. If people will know that verified patients are allowed to go to the polls, there will be those who will be afraid to go out to vote.” 
Adas claimed “we can trust them to go out and vote and come back home,” as mail-in ballots do not exist in Israel and “we do not want to see the repeat of the images we saw in the United States” of delays in counting mail-in votes.
But Alroy-Preis said “no, no, no.” 
“it is a significant danger to public health,” she said. “Traveling by foot or by car [for verified coronavirus patients] to vote is not acceptable.”
What will happen on March 23? There are still 90 days to decide.


