Could COVID-19 patients vote at polls in 2021 Israel elections?

Will people with coronavirus be able to vote in the fourth election? That depends who you ask: the professionals or the politicians.

During a Knesset debate on Tuesday, Central Elections Committee head Orly Adas, suggested that people infected with the virus would be allowed to go out to vote. In contrast, Head of Public Services Sharon Alroy-Preis said the suggestion was incredible.

"Verified carriers can leave the house only for an urgent medical emergency," Alroy-Preis said. "They cannot even go out for a funeral of an immediate family member. If people will know that verified patients are allowed to go to the polls, there will be those who will be afraid to go out to vote.”

Adas claimed “we can trust them to go out and vote and come back home,” as mail-in ballots do not exist in Israel and “we do not want to see the repeat of the images we saw in the United States” of delays in counting mail-in votes.

But Alroy-Preis said “no, no, no.”

What will happen on March 23? There are still 90 days to decide.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}