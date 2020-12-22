Knesset to dissolve ahead of March 23 election

The Knesset will dissolve automatically at midnight Tuesday night, setting a March 23 election amid mutual recriminations between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz.Netanyahu and Gantz blamed each other for not finding a way to keep their government going. Likud and Blue and White had reached an agreement to extend the deadline for passing the state budget and preventing early elections, but Gantz issued new demands and then rebels in both parties prevented the bill from passing in dramatic fashion. “It is no secret that the Likud and I did not want to go to elections,” Netanyahu said in a Knesset press conference. “Israel is going to elections due to internal fights in Blue and White.”Netanyahu said he had agreed to the rotation in the Prime Minister’s Office before Blue and White reneged on their deal.Blue and White responded by shifting the blame to Netanyahu, saying that “a man under three indictments is dragging Israel to elections for a fourth time. If there was no trial, there would be a budget and no elections.”Polls broadcast on Tuesday night found that the election will be devastating for Blue and White. A Kantar Institute poll broadcast on KAN-TV predicted six mandates for the party. A Midgam poll on Channel 12 predicted only five seats and if Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai forms a party, only four.Both polls gave the Likud a significant majority over the New Hope Party of former Likud minister Gideon Sa’ar, Yamina and Yesh Atid. Sa’ar has risen in polls asking who is most fit to be prime minister. In the KAN poll, 39% said Netanyahu was most fit for the job and 36% said Sa’ar.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}The Likud took action on Tuesday to deprive Sa’ar’s party of key state funding. Sa’ar called the Likud’s steps brutal and expressed confidence that the move would boomerang against Netanyahu’s party.Sa’ar played an active role in preventing the deadline for passing the budget from being extended and the election from being prolonged. His confidante, Likud MK Michal Shir, joined Blue and White MKs Ram Shefa, Miki Haimovich and Asaf Zamir in voting against the early election prevention bill. Shir and Shefa waited in the Knesset parking lot before surprising their colleagues by voting against the bill and ensuring its defeat in a 49 to 47 vote.Shir submitted her resignation letter to Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin on Tuesday. She said she was proud to vote to end a dysfunctional government and that she will be joining New Hope. When her resignation takes effect on Thursday, Shir will be replaced by the next candidate on the Likud list Shevah Stern, who was chosen for a slot on the list reserved for a candidate from Judea and Samaria.MK Sharren Haskel, who refused to come to the vote, has not said when and if she will quit, but she is also expected to join the new party. If Haskel quits, she will be replaced in the Knesset by former minister Ayoub Kara.Meanwhile, the state budgets, which were the technical reasons for the election, were advanced in the cabinet and Knesset but not passed into law."Out of a sense of responsibility to the Israeli people, I have decided that we will approve legislation that will enable a rolling budget for 2021, so that the country can minimally function during election season," Gantz said. "The prime minister and finance minister have been wildly irresponsible, denying the country a budget for six months in flagrant violation of their commitment, and all out of narrow, self-serving personal considerations."