Knesset to mark day against sexual violence for first time

The Knesset will mark, on Tuesday, October 19th, the War Against Sexual Violence Day for the first time ever, honoring the fourth anniversary of the #MeToo movement.

The day is a joint initiative between Mossi Raz (Meretz) and Idit Silman (Yamina), and its overarching goal is to ensure that the topic receives its proper place at the top of the national agenda.

Throughout the day, the Knesset committees will debate laws and reforms that are being completed.

The focus will then shift to an afternoon conference, which will include some victims of sexual crime.

"It is time that policymakers hear from the victims themselves, in first person, on how the State and its institutions treated them," said Yael Sherrer, founder and CEO of the lobby against sexual assault

"Today is an impressive achievement and I hope that it symbolizes a turning point in the IDF's care of its soldiers," she said.