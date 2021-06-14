Liberman in first address: two-year budget, no raising taxes

The first priority is to pass a "responsible" two-year budget for 2021-2022 with "no games," Liberman said. The emphasis of the budget will be on 2022, since it will most likely not be approved until after the High Holiday season in September.

Contrary to rumors in some media, Liberman said he has no plans to raise taxes in the near future. Economists have recommended that Israel, like most countries in the world, focus in the near future on encouraging growth in the short-term as the economy recovers from the coronavirus crisis, and then move toward tighter fiscal policies a year or two down the road when the economy is less fragile.

Liberman said he sought to dispel rumors in the Haredi press that he was looking to settle scores with the ultra-Orthodox community and its leaders. "I respect the Haredi way of life, and I don't want to interfere in your life, or for you to interfere in mine," he said. He went on to stress that it is imperative for the economy that Haredim learn core academic subjects and find a profession like other segments of the population so that they won't be dependent on government handouts forever.

Despite his assertion that he means no ill-will toward the Haredi community, Liberman vowed that the Haredi parties Shas and Yahadut Hatorah will not join the government, and will remain in the opposition for a long time.

Liberman reiterated a plan that he had revealed last week, that he would stop providing Halat (unpaid leave) payments to all people under age 45 as of July 1. "The economy has 120,000 job vacancies it needs to fill," he said. "All the stores are lacking workers. This decision to cancel Halat for people under 45, despite all of the complaints from people who will be hurt, is intended for the benefit of the economy."

Liberman noted that that the Halat benefits in question are different than regular unemployment benefits, which will not be affected. He also said that workers in the tourism field, which has been the worst hit by the pandemic, may be eligible for more flexible benefits.

Professional training and placement will also be a top priority to help ensure that everyone has a profession, he added.

Liberman noted that he has scheduled weekly meetings with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to discuss economic matters, and expressed confidence the budget will have the required 61 votes to approve the budget when it is ready, despite the coalition having only 60 members now.