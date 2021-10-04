The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Liberman presents budget in Finance Knesset Committee, calls it 'most socialized ever'

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman presented the national budget for 2021-2022 in the Knesset Finance Committee session on Monday and praised its social benefits.

By ELIAV BREUER  
OCTOBER 4, 2021 18:06
Avigdor Liberman at the Knesset meeting September 2, 2021 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Avigdor Liberman at the Knesset meeting September 2, 2021
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman presented the national budget for 2021-2022 in the Knesset Finance Committee session on Monday.
He was joined by Minister in the Finance Ministry Hamed Amar, Finance Ministry general director Ram Belinkov and interim head of the Budget Department Yogev Gardos.
"It is important before presenting the budget to note that the Israeli economy is working and growing," Liberman said at the beginning of the meeting. "In tax collection, we are exceeding expectations, [and] in terms of the volume of credit card activity we are breaking all the records. 
He commended Israeli companies for their success on the stock market and even claimed that the state of Israeli export was too good since the shekel has become so strong that it has harmed industrial export.
Liberman then went on to extoll the budget as the most socialized ever and as including an unprecedented amount of engines of growth. 
Yair Lapid speaking at the Knesset budget meeting September 2, 2021 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Yair Lapid speaking at the Knesset budget meeting September 2, 2021 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The budget grants an extra NIS 700 million to the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services, NIS 150 million towards reducing domestic violence, NIS 1 billion to the Ministry of Education, NIS 1 billion to the Public Security Ministry, 1,100 new policemen, NIS 300 million for a yearly stipend for holocaust survivors, NIS 800 million to the handicapped, NIS 1 billion to handicapped IDF veterans and NIS 5 billion towards fortifying the northern border.
Liberman also praised the government's COVID policy's positive impact on the economy, as the economy was left open and there were no lockdowns.
"I propose to examine the subject of the lockdowns," he said. "I am closely following the two countries that are enforcing the longest and harshest lockdowns, New Zealand and Australia. In recent days New Zealand has experienced another outbreak."
"It must be understood that the solution to COVID is twofold: vaccines and personal hygiene. The whole subject of lockdowns does not work, and they severely cripple the economy," he said.
He concluded by listing a number of growth engines, such as the Metro project in Gush Dan, heavy investment in artificial intelligence, and laying a comprehensive fiber-optic groundwork in order to enable millions of Israelis to enjoy 5th generation internet.     
Budget Department head Yoram Garbo also praised the government's policies.
"The way in which the government dealt with COVID and allowed the economy to function, [and] from an economic standpoint caused the budget's not only not to worsen, but even to improve," he said. "At least in this aspect, the policy of leaving the economy open was a significant contribution, and enabled what we are going to do in the next two years," he added. 
"In 2020 there was a decrease in [government] income from taxes, but in 2021 we already have a significant increase in tax income, [and] the economy emerged strongly from the crisis. We see this in the data on growth, we are expecting over 6% growth this year," he said.
   
Opposition MKs were critical of the proposed budget.
MK Shlomo Karhi (Likud) accused the budget as discriminatory against the weaker parts of society. He claimed that the proposed congestion tax in the Gush Dan area was unfair towards people in the periphery, as it will apply only to people entering the area and not people who live in it and may roam around freely. 
Karhi also criticized the government's decision to halt its  "readjustment stipend" for people over 67 who were put on leave without pay during the COVID crisis. He also criticized the proposal to raise the retirement age for women, claiming that the government was not providing enough of a safety net for women who might be harmed by the move. 


Tags Avigdor Liberman Budget Finance Ministry
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Stop the violence - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Eradicating the violence in the Arab sector

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Kamala Harris’ silence vs Sarah Silverman’s noise - comment

 By HERB KEINON

My Word: Going through the anti-Israel motions

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Will Bennett, Biden forge a strong working relationship? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Most Read
1

COVID may cause 'restless anal syndrome' - report

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
3

VP Harris to student who accused Israel of 'genocide': Your truth must be heard

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris talks with students during a visit to George Mason University to discuss voting rights and registration in Fairfax, Virginia,
4

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.
5

Israel steps up counter-terrorism operations in West Bank

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, on August 21, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by