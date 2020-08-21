The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Likud accuses Nissenkorn of seeking elections due to deal with Mandelblit

“To whoever is attempting to spread ridiculous lies and invent a scandal, you will not deter me for a single moment from defending the rule of the law," Nissenkorn tweeted.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 21, 2020 18:32
Avi Nissenkorn attends an emergency conference on disasters at construction sites in Israeli, at the Knesset, on May 27, 2019 (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
Avi Nissenkorn attends an emergency conference on disasters at construction sites in Israeli, at the Knesset, on May 27, 2019
(photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn vigorously denied  accusations from the Likud Party on Friday that he was deliberately torpedoing efforts to prevent an election, due to a conspiracy with Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit.
Nissenkorn, who leads Blue and White’s coalition negotiating team, has been the least willing to compromise among the party’s leaders. He has refused the Likud’s demands to form a committee on political appointments, while other figures in Bue and White were willing to give in.
In an official statement, the Likud said Nissenkorn was being tough, because Mandelblit had closed a criminal case against him. The Likud said the case was initiated by then-interim state prosecutor Dan Eldad, who Nissenkorn fired and replaced with Mandelblit.
“Was a case closed in return for an appointment and an appointment in return for closing a case?” the Likud asked. “Mandelblit and Nissenkorn will have to give answers to the public immediately.”
Nissenkorn responded on Twitter by saying “To whoever is attempting to spread ridiculous lies and invent a scandal, you will not deter me for a single moment from defending the rule of the law. Miserable souls, your attacks only strengthen me.”
Earlier Friday, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz convened all his MKs at the Kfar Hamaccabiah Hotel, where he is resting after back surgery.
“We are not people of games and political maneuvers,” Gantz wrote on Facebook. “We are people of honor and hope, hard work, integrity and values.” 


