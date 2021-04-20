The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Likud must oust Netanyahu to save right-wing coalition - settler chief

Both MK Gideon Sa'ar who heads New Hope and MK Bezalel Smotrich who heads RZP are under pressure to join a Netanyahu lead coalition or risk imperiling a right-wing government.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
APRIL 20, 2021 17:57
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Yad Vashem's Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony, April 7, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Yad Vashem's Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony, April 7, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
 The Likud Party must remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu so that it can ensure that Israel has a stable right-wing government, Yesha Council head David Elhayani told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.
"Bibi should step-down and the Likud should replace him," Elhayani said as he put forward the best option to end the political stalemate that might send Israel into its fifth election within a three-year time frame.
Both MK Gideon Sa'ar who heads New Hope and MK Bezalel Smotrich who heads RZP are under pressure to join a Netanyahu lead coalition or risk imperiling a right-wing government.
Elhayani who broke with Netanyahu when he failed to make good on his pledge to annex West Bank settlements, said it was misguided to shine the spotlight on Sa'ar or Smotrich when the fate of a right-wing government rests solely with the Likud. 
To him, the path to a 65-member right-wing coalition with Likud at 30 mandates, Shas at 9, United Torah Judaism at 7, Yamina at 7, New Hope at 6 and RZP at 6 is clear.
"The Likud should continue to lead, just without Bibi [Netanyahu]," Elhayani explained.
Otherwise the Likud could find itself in the opposition, he added.
Elhayani spoke as Netanyahu is caught in a political Gordian knot that threatens to bring his historic 12-year consecutive reign as prime minister to an end.
During the election campaign, Sa'ar promised not to join a Netanyahu led government and he has held to that pledge, even though his absence leaves Netanyahu with only 59 mandates, two short of the necessary 61. 
"Gideon promised his voters that he would not sit under Netanyahu and I am not even going into whether it was good or bad to that, but the moment he said it, he was bound to it," Elhayani said. During the election, he broke his long standing support for the Likud Party and endorsed Sa'ar's New Hope. It's a move he still stands by.
It is important for a politician to maintain political integrity," Elhayani explained.
"A politician who promises something has to stand by his word," Elhayani said, adding that this was particularly true given that Netanyahu had showed how little his own promises were worth.
Netanyahu's proposal to circumvent the damage done by Sa'ar is to create a 59-member coalition that rests with support from the outside by Ra'am, an Israeli-Arab party.
Smotrich, however, has clarified that he has no intention of joining a coalition dependent on an Israeli-Arab party.
It's a move that also dooms Netanyahu's chance to form a right-wing coalition.
Elhayani said that "Smotich is correct" to take that position. No right-wing government can be dependent on a party like Ra'am, he said. 
"Any party that does so, can no longer be considered a right-wing party," he said.
It is for these reasons, he said, that the fate of the Right, now rests with the Likud.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Likud Settlers gideon sa'ar israeli politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs egos set aside, not personal reforms in politics - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Enes Kanter: Israel’s unlikely NBA ally - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Independence Day and the vaccine

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Wolpe

Parashat Tazria-Metzora: The school of solitude

 By DAVID WOLPE
Neville Teller

'The Suitcase': In memory of Otto Schwarzkopf

 By NEVILLE TELLER

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Fauci: Israeli COVID-19 study misleading on vaccine effectiveness

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci attends the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2020
5

St. Vincent Volcano: Only those vaccinated for COVID-19 can evacuate - PM

People walk on the side of a road as smoke and ash billow in the background from La Soufriere volcano after it erupted on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent April 9, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by