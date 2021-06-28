The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Miki Zohar to Idit Silman: 'Answer me like a good girl'

Prior to the meeting, Zohar spoke to Army Radio, calling the committee vote, scheduled for 8:30 a.m., an "impossible hour," and said it was too early in the day to schedule meetings.

By SHIRA SILKOFF  
JUNE 28, 2021 14:36
Idit Silman, head of the Arrangements Committee leads a Committee meeting at the Knesset, on June 28, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Idit Silman, head of the Arrangements Committee leads a Committee meeting at the Knesset, on June 28, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
"Answer me like a good girl," said Likud MK Miki Zohar to Arrangement Committee chair Idit Silman at a Knesset session on Monday morning.

Zohar's comment was made during the committee vote regarding a bill that would make it easier to split the Likud party and recruit four of their MKs to the coalition.
In a video shared by Army Radio on Twitter, Zohar can be heard speaking over Silman as she attempts to silence the committee.
"Who are you anyway? Answer me like a good girl," Zohar said after Silman refused to pause the proceedings to answer his question.
"I will not answer your question, you arrived late the committee," Silman shot back at the Likud MK.
Prior to the meeting, Zohar spoke to Army Radio, calling the committee vote, scheduled for 8:30am, an "impossible hour," and said it was too early in the day to schedule meetings.
Committee members then continued to speak over Silman as she attempted to restore order.
Speaking about the incident, Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata called the incident "cowardly chauvinism," and said that it was "not just personal to MK Silman, but a disregard for the status of women in general."
She also stated that she had written to Knesset Speaker MK Mickey Levy to request an ethics committee examination into the incident if he deemed it necessary.
Silman took to Twitter to comment on the incident, suggesting that this was not the first time that similar incidents had happened.
"They call me a little girl. Once, twice, three times. And then I understood that there was a method. Kindergarten tactics. But this time it will not work for you," she said.
Zohar later apologized to Silman, saying that he said it "in the heat of the moment."
Silman has recently been subject to death threats aimed at both her and her family, her office had announced on Sunday. 
As a result of the threats, the Yamina MK has been provided with an additional security detail.
"The threats against me and my family are a product of unprecedented and intentional attacks from opposition members," said Silman.
Among the threats sent to the MK were statements such as "You need to know how it feels to be a bereaved mother," and "You need one of your children to die in a terrorist attack."

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


