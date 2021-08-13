Likud MK Miri Regev revealed on Friday that she will run for the chairmanship of her party and the premiership after current Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu leaves his post.

Speaking to the Yediot Aharonot newspaper, Regev said Likud members should vote for her due to her Sephardic background in the periphery. Regev was born in the southern development town Kiryat Gat to immigrants from Morocco, Felix and Marcelle Siboni.

"The time has come to have a Sephardi prime minister," Regev said. "I think the Likud rank and file must vote this time for someone who represents their class, their ethnicity and their agenda. Sephardi Likudniks voted over the years for white people to lead them. I think the day after Bibi Netanyahu, Likudniks will have to some soul searching."

Regev stressed that she did not intend to run against Netanyahu, for whom she had nothing but praise.

Culture Minister Miri Regev, Prime Minister Netanyahu and MK David Bitan in the Knesset in November (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

"We have terrific Sephardi people of good quality who can lead Likud later on, after Bibi Netanyahu," she said. "I definitely see myself part of that leadership, leading Likud."

Regev joined other Likud MKs who have announced that they intend to seek the leadership of the party in the post Netanyahu era, including Nir Barkat, Yuli Edelstein, Israel Katz, Avi Dichter and Tzachi Hanegbi.

She criticized the wealthy Barkat, saying "not everything can be purchased with money."

The politician she praised was former US President Barack Obama, because he is African American. She compared Separdim to African Americans, saying that they did the menial labor for Ashkenazim over the years.

"When Obama was elected, I sat and cried for an hour in front of the television," she said. "When I saw movies and read books about black women needing to sit in the back and on the slavery of blacks, it hurt me, because where I come from makes me care about justice."

Regev called the government of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid "an Ashkenazi elitist bond and said Bennett was not her prime minister. She said the country was run by what she called "the deep state."

While Regev said she was committed to the Likud, she warned she could form a new party if she was not elected.

"If the Likudniks continue to elect leaders with white DNA, a new Likud will arise," she warned. "There will be a real Sephardi Likud that will express the Sephardi voice that has been quieted for years."