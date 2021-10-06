The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
MK Tal calls on Minister Kahana to open kashrut to Reform, Conservative rabbis

Blue and White MK says excluding non-Orthodox rabbis from new kashrut system is ‘insulting’ and spits in the face of Reform and Conservative Jews.

By JEREMY SHARON  
OCTOBER 6, 2021 23:24
Blue and White MK Alon Tal has called on Religious Services MK Matan Kahana to amend his kashrut reforms and open up the kashrut market to Reform and Conservative kashrut authorities. 
Tal added that he found it insulting that the director of the Religious Services Ministry said in a committee hearing on the legislation today that there was no place for Reform and Conservative rabbis in Israel’s kashrut system.
Kahana and the government are advancing legislation through the budget arrangements bill which would abolish the chief rabbinate’s monopoly over kashrut and allow independent kashrut supervision authorities to be established to provide kashrut supervision to any food business seeking their services, while the Chief Rabbinate would act as a regulator of the system. 
In order to establish a kashrut authority, however, it must be headed by a rabbi with qualifications from the Chief Rabbinate to serve as a municipal chief rabbi who has written approval from the Council of the Chief Rabbinate attesting to this qualification. 
This would in practice exclude Reform and Conservative rabbis from establishing such kashrut authorities. 
Tal is proposing an amendment to Kahana’s bill whereby the condition in the legislation stating the rabbi seeking to establish a kashrut authority has written approval from the Council of the Chief Rabbinate attesting to this qualification be removed. 
In addition, Tal’s amendment proposes to add in the legislation a “Liberal Kashrut” standard to allow non-Orthodox rabbis to issue kashrut certificates. 
“I’m proud to be part of this coalition which is creating the kashrut reform because the best answer to corruption is to create competition,” said Tal.  
“But it still perpetuates the Orthodox monopoly. As someone who grew up as a Conservative Jew, as someone who takes kashrut seriously, I find it insulting that the director of the Religious Services Ministry says there is no place for Reform and Conservative rabbis in the kashrut system in Israel. It spits in my face and the face of all Reform and Conservative Jews around the world.”
Tal said that he “salutes” Matan Kahana and his “bold and courageous reform” and said he knew it was not an easy step for him to take.
“But once he took on the responsibility as Religious Services Minister he did so for all Jews in Israel and he has a responsibility to be inclusive.”
And the MK asserted that Conservative kashrut authorities in the US were “every bit as sensitive as Orthodox ones.”
Anyone who does not want to use the services of a Reform or Conservative kashrut authority would not need to do so, he continued. 
Tal added that if the goal of the current coalition was to create a more harmonious society, then it should be done with respect for all communities.
“We need to recognize that Judaism has always been a mosaic. The dismissiveness of non-Orthodox Judaism is a cancer on the Jewish people, and is causing alienation from Israel.”


