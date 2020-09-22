Netanyahu aides fined for violating quarantine

The Health Ministry issued an NIS 5,000 fine on Tuesday to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s advisers who were spotted in populated areas when they were supposed to be in quarantine.Protesters outside the Prime Minister’s Residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem on Saturday night spotted and filmed Netanyahu’s social-media adviser, Topaz Luk, observing and taking photos of the demonstrations. In addition, Netanyahu’s foreign-affairs adviser, Reuven Azar, went to a supermarket in Mevaseret Zion on Friday morning. He also went jogging in Washington on Monday in violation of the coronavirus capsule rules. Azar underwent an inquiry and said he did not notice the message from the Health Ministry before leaving his home on Friday, the Prime Minister’s Office said. The message went out more than 24 hours before he violated the rules.“Azar’s superiors called him so that such cases would not recur,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.During Monday’s cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said: “Coronavirus can’t be transferred by people gathering for a demonstration?... Of course it can. Now, suddenly, everyone woke up about one person. And it is clear that everyone who violated quarantine must be fined. There cannot be selective enforcement.”
