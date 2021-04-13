The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Netanyahu, Bennett finish 4th meeting in coalition talks

Bennett said the blocs in Israel are no longer Right and Left or for or against Netanyahu remaining in power.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
APRIL 13, 2021 15:15
 Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yamina leader Naftali Bennett met for the fourth time since President Reuven Rivlin granted Netanyahu the mandate to form a government on Wednesday at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.  
Coalition negotiating teams of Likud and Yamina will meet soon, though spokesmen for the parties said they did not know when.
 Bennett denied reports on Monday that his demand for a rotation in the Prime Minister’s Office is preventing the formation of a government led by Netanyahu.
Speaking at a meeting of the Yamina faction in the Knesset, Bennett said anyone calling him an obstacle is distributing “fake news” and lies.
“I could have already now been sitting in the prime minister’s chair if that was my supreme goal, but my supreme goal is preventing the disaster of another election,” Bennett said.
Bennett cited Israel’s challenges in Iran, at the International Criminal Court in The Hague and economic challenges as reasons why Israel needs a stable government immediately.
“In our meeting, I told Netanyahu and I am saying it again here: The Likud can count on the Yamina faction when building a right-wing government,” Bennett said. “We will continue to work strenuously to prevent the disaster of a fifth election. There are creative ways and ideas to do it, which require rolling up sleeves and beginning to work.”
Bennett said the blocs in Israel are no longer Right and Left or for or against Netanyahu remaining in power.
“Now there are only the camps of those who are responsibly trying to form a government and those in the camp of anarchy who are torpedoing it,” Bennett said. “They should come down from the tree.”
Sources close to Bennett said he put in the second category Religious Zionist Party head Bezalel Smotrich, who continues to refuse to sit in a government backed by Ra’am (the United Arab List).


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Knesset Naftali Bennett israeli politics coalition
