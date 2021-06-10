Netanyahu has no authority to halt Evyatar outpost demolition, Gantz says

"You have no authority regarding the demarcation [eviction] order," Gantz said in a statement he issued to the press.

On Wednesday Netanyahu had asked Gantz not to execute the eviction order he issued on Sunday for the demolition of the outpost this coming Monday.

Netanyahu's chief of staff Asher Hayon had explained in a letter that the use of a demarcation order for this type of situation was unusual and unduly draconian. It was also possible, he said, to declare the territory on which the outpost was built state land and thus legalize it.

The outpost was built last month by the Nahala movement near the Tapuach junction in the Samaria region of the West Bank in the aftermath of the shooting death of Yehuda Guetta, 19, by a Palestinian terrorist.

An initiative to build an outpost at that spot was first launched in 2013 when an Israeli actor, Evyatar Borovsky, 31, and a father of five, was stabbed to death at the Tapuach junction by a Palestinian terrorist. The outpost then and now was named in his memory.

In the last month some 47 families have illegally moved onto the outpost. Settlers, including Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, have called on the government to authorize the outpost as a new settlement. Israel rarely authorizes new settlements.

Gantz said, however, that his determination to remove the settlers had little to do with the land's status and was connected to their decision to illegally settle the hilltop in very large numbers.

"The very establishment of the outpost is an illegal operation whose scope and characteristics are exceptional. The exceptional circumstances of the case led to the decision to issue the demarcation order," he said. Should the evacuation take place as planned, it would occur just one day after the newly elected government led by party heads Naftali Bennett of Yamina and Yair Lapid of Yesh Atid was sworn in.