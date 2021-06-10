The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Netanyahu has no authority to halt Evyatar outpost demolition, Gantz says

The outpost was built last month by the Nahala movement near the Tapuach junction in the aftermath of the shooting death of Yehuda Guetta.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JUNE 10, 2021 15:22
NETANYAHU AND Gantz – can they put their animosity aside and serve the public? (photo credit: CORINNA KERN AMIR COHEN REUTERS)
NETANYAHU AND Gantz – can they put their animosity aside and serve the public?
(photo credit: CORINNA KERN AMIR COHEN REUTERS)
Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu has no authority to halt the demolition of the West Bank Evyatar outpost, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Thursday.
"You have no authority regarding the demarcation [eviction] order," Gantz said in a statement he issued to the press.
On Wednesday Netanyahu had asked Gantz not to execute the eviction order he issued on Sunday for the demolition of the outpost this coming Monday.
Netanyahu's chief of staff Asher Hayon had explained in a letter that the use of a demarcation order for this type of situation was unusual and unduly draconian. It was also possible, he said, to declare the territory on which the outpost was built state land and thus legalize it.
The outpost was built last month by the Nahala movement near the Tapuach junction in the Samaria region of the West Bank in the aftermath of the shooting death of Yehuda Guetta, 19, by a Palestinian terrorist.
An initiative to build an outpost at that spot was first launched in 2013 when an Israeli actor, Evyatar Borovsky, 31, and a father of five, was stabbed to death at the Tapuach junction by a Palestinian terrorist. The outpost then and now was named in his memory.
In the last month some 47 families have illegally moved onto the outpost. Settlers, including Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, have called on the government to authorize the outpost as a new settlement. Israel rarely authorizes new settlements.
Gantz said, however, that his determination to remove the settlers had little to do with the land's status and was connected to their decision to illegally settle the hilltop in very large numbers. 
"The very establishment of the outpost is an illegal operation whose scope and characteristics are exceptional. The exceptional circumstances of the case led to the decision to issue the demarcation order," he said. Should the evacuation take place as planned, it would occur just one day after the newly elected government led by party heads Naftali Bennett of Yamina and Yair Lapid of Yesh Atid was sworn in.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Outposts West Bank demolition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

End religious incitement before it's too late - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Moderates know how to unify Israel - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why the new coalition is the right choice for Israel

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David May

Norwegian divestment illustrates weakness of campaign to boycott Israel

 By DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by