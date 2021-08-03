Netanyahu rival set to head Christian caucus in Knesset

Former Knesset speaker and health minister Yuli Edelstein, who intends to run against former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the Likud leadership, obtained a good launching pad for his run on Tuesday, when he was named co-chairman of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus.

Edelstein is Netanyahu’s No. 2 in Likud and has said in private conversations that he does not believe he would lose anything by running against him . He does not believe Netanyahu would willingly leave his post, and he is concerned that under the former prime minister’s leadership, the Likud will not be able to return to power.

The Knesset Christian Allies Caucus maintains ties with Evangelical Christian leaders around the world and its chairmanship could help Edelstein build connections that could help his future candidacies for leadership posts. In the key posts he has held, Edelstein has addressed thousands of Christian supporters of Israel and encouraged them in their efforts.

“Over the years, I have had the pleasure of participating in the caucus's activities and met with numerous Christian leaders and organizations," Edelstein said. "I cannot stress enough the importance of strengthening cooperation between Christian leaders and the State of Israel. Our goal is to build direct lines of communication and cooperation between members of Knesset from all parties with leaders of Churches and Christian political representatives worldwide. I also hope that we can bring to the attention of the Israeli people the immense support Christians have given and continue to give to Jewish aspirations in the Holy Land.”

The caucus works to forge direct lines of communication between Knesset members and Christian leaders and political representatives throughout the world. It works in partnership with the 50 Israel Allies Caucuses in parliaments worldwide through the coordinating efforts of the Israel Allies Foundation.

A launching ceremony for the caucus will be held in October, after the Knesset returns from its summer and holiday recess that begins on Thursday. Pandemic permitting, the MKs in the caucus will host the chairmen of Israel Allies Caucuses from around the world in Jerusalem in November.

Besides Edelstein, the caucus will be co-chaired by MK Sharren Haskel (New Hope), who chaired it in previous Knesset terms. A native of Toronto who also lived in Australia and Los Angeles, Haskel's native English language abilities made her a popular speaker at pro-Israel marches in Europe and visits to foreign parliaments to engage with the members of the Israel Allies Caucuses.

“My work with the KCAC in the past has exposed me to the extensive support for Israel that is especially prominent in people of faith," Haskel said. "Deepening our ties with Christian supporters of Israel is of essential importance. Through our shared values, we can work together to combat antisemitism and the BDS movement while strengthening global support for Israel.”

The caucus includes representatives from eight political parties: Yakov Margi (Shas); Merav Ben Ari (Yesh Atid); Idit Silman (Yamina); Evgeny Sova (Yisrael Beytenu); Alex Kushnir (Yisrael Beiteinu), Zvi Hauser (New Hope); Michal Shir (New Hope); Gila Gamliel, May Golan and Keren Barak of Likud and Bezalel Smotrich. Simcha Rothman and Michal Woldiger of the Religious Zionist Party.

“Faith-based diplomacy is one of the most important tools that Israel has in its diplomatic arsenal," caucus director and Israel Allies Foundation Josh Reinstein said. "We saw its impact just recently with the move of the Honduran embassy to Jerusalem. The newly launched Knesset Christian Allies Caucus will play a critical role in garnering political support for Israel while developing relationships with Bible-believing Christian leaders around the world.”