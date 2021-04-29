The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Netanyahu ruined Israeli political alliances; his successors must fix it

MIDDLE ISRAEL: the victims of Netanyahu’s many betrayals have come home to roost, and while at it are avenging his demolition of the concept of alliance.

By AMOTZ ASA-EL  
APRIL 29, 2021 20:37
ARE PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, going to be saying goodbye soon? (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
ARE PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, going to be saying goodbye soon?
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
 It’s coming. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will soon vacate his seat.
Even before his brazen attempt to appoint a justice minister illegally, it was clear that the fabled poker player had run out of cards and was beginning to panic. Like the biblical character that met a lion while fleeing a bear and after running indoors was bitten by a snake (Amos 5:19), Netanyahu was struck in recent days by a succession of political creatures with astonishing rapidity, cruelty and ease.
First, Bezalel Smotrich punctured the tires of the wedding limousine in which Netanyahu planned to ride into the sunset with Mansour Abbas. Then Naftali Bennett fled from under Netanyahu’s gilded canopy into Yair Lapid’s arms. Then Gideon Sa’ar wouldn’t even climb the pumpkin carriage Netanyahu refurbished especially for him. Finally, Abbas took the engagement ring Netanyahu gave him, and after displaying it to the wedding’s invitees, auctioned it to the highest bidder.
“Traitors,” one can imagine the serially abandoned groom murmuring while weighing all the titles, offices and budgets he stuffed into his multiple dowries.
“Allies don’t behave this way,” he may have muttered in the shower, conveniently forgetting how he scarred each of his betrayers; how he plotted to besmirch Bennett’s wife and father, how he ostracized and humiliated Sa’ar, how he made fools of his far-right partners when he lied to them about his annexation plans, and how he stereotyped Abbas’s family, friends and neighbors when he texted to thousands a warning that “the Arabs are flocking to the ballots in droves.”
Yes, in a rare moment of multi-layered poetic justice, the victims of Netanyahu’s many betrayals have come home to roost, and while at it are avenging his demolition of the concept of alliance in general, and its Israeli meaning in particular.
THERE WERE three major alliances in Israel’s political history.
The first, deepest, and noblest was the covenant between religious Zionism and the Labor movement. Struck already in 1931, when the Mizrachi movement helped crown David Ben-Gurion chairman of the Jewish Agency, the two movements’ alliance lasted nearly half a century.
The second historic alliance was struck in 1965 between Menachem Begin’s Herut and the Liberal Party. It lasted for 23 years, and ended with a total merger, 15 years after the pair created the Likud and jointly formed its spine. 
The third alliance was Likud’s with ultra-Orthodoxy, whose fidelity has been such that its politicians now loom as Netanyahu’s last loyalists.
As noted here last year (“Dangerous liaisons,” October 2, 2020), Labor’s alliance with religious Zionism was the inversion of Likud’s deal with ultra-Orthodoxy. Labor and its religious allies shared ideals, fought together, mourned together, dreamt together, and built together the Jewish state.
Likud’s alliance with the Liberals had a measure of this common denominator, as both parties’ leaders believed in Zionism and capitalism. Some in Herut also shared the Liberals’ disdain for religious coercion, and some among the Liberals shared Herut’s hawkishness.
Likud and ultra-Orthodoxy, by contrast, shared no ideals other than the horse-trader’s quest to pay less and get more. They never fought together, they never mourned together, and they also never built together.
It was, and remains, the kind of shallow alliance that suits an ally like Bibi Netanyahu. It demands little sacrifice, offers quick rewards, and requires no emotional investment.
That was Netanyahu’s mind-frame in most of his political alliances, which on the whole were celebrations of opportunism and cynicism. Benny Gantz saved Netanyahu from political death only to soon see him throw their agreements out the window. Yair Lapid and Tzipi Livni were Netanyahu’s loyal coalition partners only to be fired – with no reason – within barely two years. Ehud Barak was Netanyahu’s defense minister only to now hear his former ally’s son publicly call him “pedophile.”
Such interpretations of the concept of alliance might be good for Netanyahu, but Israeli society needs – now more than ever – the kind of alliances that once were political pillars of the Jewish state.
THE ALLIANCE Israel now begs should not fully replicate the past.
The Jewish state that religious Zionism and Labor set out jointly to build has been built. The accommodations they sought between secular and observant citizens have been crafted. The capitalism that Menachem Begin and the Liberals sought has long been delivered, for better or worse (largely by the Liberals’ last leader, Yitzhak Moda’i).
Now a new alliance must cultivate entirely different causes: social appeasement and political peace.
For this to happen, all political parties that care for the Jewish state’s democratic soul and institutional guts must get together and set aside all other issues, until the system’s stability is restored and the public’s nerves are soothed.
The agenda this entails – economic rehabilitation, a judicial reform hammered jointly by Right and Left, and a status quo on Palestinian issues – has been outlined here three weeks ago (“The onus on Bennett,” April 8). However, before approaching this political work, all of us must undergo an emotional overhaul.
Netanyahu’s legacy of social divisiveness, political belligerency, rhetorical incitement, personal condescension and culture of autocracy and self-celebration must make way for a mentality of humility, a culture of dialogue, a politics of compromise, a social search for common ground, and a consensus of morality, solidarity, tolerance and compassion.
Bennett, Lapid, Gantz and Sa’ar all understand this, and there are signs that the Right and Center which they represent will be joined in this by the Left’s Merav Michaeli and Nitzan Horowitz as well.
No, they don’t have to deny their differences or shed their identities. They just have to recall the concept of alliance which our founding fathers practiced, Bibi Netanyahu mocked, and Bill Clinton once articulated: “We are all in this together,” he said, “is a better philosophy than what’s in it for me.”


Amotz Asa-El’s bestselling Mitzad Ha’ivelet Ha’yehudi (The Jewish March of Folly, Yediot Sefarim, 2019), is a revisionist history of the Jewish people’s leadership from antiquity to modernity.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Naftali Bennett Yair Lapid gideon sa'ar israeli politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Amid COVID-19, Israel needs to help olim and their families - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Aging past his prime, Netanyahu is 'jumping the shark' - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Recognition of the Armenian Genocide was long-awaited

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gershon Baskin

Al-Aqsa/Temple Mount: Israeli-Palestinian conflict nerve center - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Nadav Tamir

Israel must recognize Armenian Genocide, not monopolize ours - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by