Netanyahu's family to lose bodyguards, chauffeur, car

The Ministerial Committee for the Shin Bet decided on Sunday morning to end security protection provided to opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s family on Monday, the sixth month anniversary of him leaving office.

The ministers were briefed by representatives of the Shin-Bet, Mossad, police and National Security Council.

"None of them saw a reason to extend the protection," a source present at the meeting said.

The decision means that Sara Netanyahu and her sons Yair and Avner will no longer receive a car and driver funded by the state. When his father was prime minister, Yair infamously used his chauffeur to drive him and his friends to a strip club in Tel Aviv. The driver recorded his conversations and leaked them to the press.

The former prime minister himself was not part of the decision and will continue to be protected for 20 years.

Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev, who is on the ministerial committee, said the decision was easy because all the security authorities agreed.

"I trust the Shin-Bet and the police that if there will be a threat, it will be dealt with."

Yair Netanyahu responded to Bar-Lev on Twitter that when he complained of a threat to harm him, it was not dealt with properly.

The prime minister's son also posted tweets accusing Shin-Bet head Ronen Bar of being left-wing, because he opposed allowing the Palestinian Authority to collapse and because he graduated from Harvard University's Wexner fellowship.

Likud MK Shlomo Karhi said the danger to the Netanyahu family from left-wing anarchists was substantial, and "if something happens to them, God forbid, the blood will be on the hands of the ministers."

OPPOSITION LEADER Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a Likud faction meeting in the Knesset last week. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

In an effort to preempt the decision, Netanyahu filed a police complaint against a political activist group for what he said was incitement to violence against his family.

He posted a video to Twitter on Friday in which he detailed recent threats against him, Sarah and Yair.

Netanyahu highlighted a social media post from the anti-Netanyahu Crime Minister organization which read "On Monday, as was agreed a long time ago, the security detail will be lifted and the cars will be seized from Sara Netanyahu and her two sons," they wrote. "Expect surprises?"

Netanyahu also revealed a letter that reached his office in the past few days which read"Despicable Yair," was written. "We are four Israelis abroad. We will come back to the country soon to kill you and your garbage father." the letter also went on to call Sara Netanyahu a prostitute.

"You will die soon," it ended.

Netanyahu also showed a clip of a far-left activist addressing Yair Netanyahu during a protest saying that one day, he will be without a security detail and adding "Poof, who knows [what can happen?].”

"It's important to remember that Gandhi was murdered only two days after his security detail was lifted," he said.

"The writing is on the wall, we're talking about human lives. What more needs to happen?"

He ended by calling on the Security Committee to disregard their political and personal considerations and keep the security detail on Netanyahu's family.

"Don't forsake the safety of my wife and children," he said.

In response, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that "while the people of Israel are being shown the insane waste of public funds on the needless security detail for the Netanyahu family, the bored leader of the opposition is inciting against those who are demanding to put a stop to the insanity."

They added that "Netanyahu is victimizing himself and lying. There is no red line that man won't cross so that his family can milk the public treasury.

