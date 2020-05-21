The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Ohana takes the reins of a police force in need of overhaul

Israel's new public security minister Amir Ohana's most urgent challenge is to appoint a new police commissioner.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
MAY 21, 2020 20:52
Amir Ohana at a special cabinet meeting in the Golan Heights (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Amir Ohana at a special cabinet meeting in the Golan Heights
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
This week marked the end of the longest political crisis in the country’s history.
After 510 days, three election campaigns and billions of shekels wasted, we finally have a government.
One of the more notable phenomena in this round of appointments among Likud members is how Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu skipped over his rivals within the party’s upper echelons and instead appointed his loyalists to key positions.
One of them is Amir Ohana, who served as interim justice minister over the past year and has now been appointed public security minister and a member of the prestigious security cabinet.
Ohana, stepping into the shoes of incoming UN and US ambassador Gilad Erdan, is getting a flawed police department.
His most urgent challenge is to succeed where Erdan failed: appointing a new police commissioner.
The last commissioner, Roni Alsheich, completed his term in December 2018, and for the past 17 months Alsheich’s deputy, Moti Cohen, has served as acting police commissioner.
Because of his temporary position, Cohen avoided making significant reforms or appointments, leaving the police force in an unprecedented state of stagnation, even though the police have faced some of their most difficult challenges, such as the outbreak of the coronavirus and raging domestic violence against women.
Another issue Ohana will have to address is the ever-growing rift between the police and the Israeli-Ethiopian community.
After the killing of 24-year-old Yehuda Biadga in January 2019 in Bat Yam, and the shooting the following June that killed 19-year-old Solomon Tekah in Kiryat Haim, protests erupted throughout the country. During this period, trust between the police and Ethiopian immigrants hit rock bottom.
Ohana should not only work to regain the trust of the Israeli-Ethiopian community, but also Israeli Arabs.
In January 2017, police officer Erez Amedi Levi and Bedouin citizen Yacoub Abu al-Qi’an were killed during demolitions of illegal homes in the unrecognized village of Umm al-Hiran.
After the event, Erdan and the police rushed to declare that Levi was killed by al-Qi’an in a terrorist attack, and that he was connected to radical Islamist movements. A year later, the Police Investigation Department (Mahash) determined that it was not a terrorist attack. Arab-Israelis saw Erdan as a politician who tends to blame them only because they are Arabs.
The past years were also known for raging violence in Arab communities. In 2019 alone, 91 people were killed in violent attacks in Arab towns. In 2020, 23 have been killed. A thorough, wide-scale program is needed to combat violence in Arab towns and villages.
The police also suffered a decrease in trust among the general public.
This was caused by a wide range of events such as sex scandals among high-ranking officers, or when the police were caught planting a weapon in a home in Jerusalem’s Isawiya neighborhood during the filming of a documentary on the Jerusalem District police.
Also contributing to the erosion of police status were the attacks coming from the prime minister. At the peak of this period, Netanyahu called to “investigate the investigators,” claiming their motives were not pure.
Ohana’s appointment to the Justice Ministry was perceived as a move to help destabilize the prosecutor’s office ahead of Netanyahu’s trial, which begins Sunday. “There is a prosecution within the prosecution,” Ohana said.
The assumption is that his appointment to the Public Security Ministry is a reward for being loyal to Netanyahu and that the expectations are that he will aim for the same objective, although this time within the police force.
If Ohana wants to win the public’s faith, he will need to show that he is not just Netanyahu’s puppet but that he can be impartial as public security minister and work to ensure that the police are able to do their job without political interference. He needs to bridge the divide between the police and Israeli Ethiopians and Israeli Arabs.
We wish him and the rest of the cabinet the best of luck in serving our country. And we expect him as public security minister to protect not only one man – his boss – but all of the country’s citizens.


Tags Israel Police israel police scandal Amir Ohana
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ohana takes the reins of a police force in need of overhaul By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is the right-religious bloc starting to disintegrate? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin Is the Arab-Israel conflict solve-able? By GERSHON BASKIN
Amotz Asa-El On Jerusalam Day, the city's Arabs and Jews remain divided By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Douglas Bloomfield Netanyahu's major goal is annexation and the securing of his legacy By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
3 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
4 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
5 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by