Reform disagreements threaten Liberman's budget plan

Opposition is building to a proposed reform in the Economic Arrangements Law that accompanied the budget to reduce regulation and bureaucracy in government offices.

By ZEV STUB  
AUGUST 19, 2021 18:00
From left: Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar and Deputy Prime Minister Abir Kara.
Cracks are emerging in Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman’s budget plan, with the potential to derail the budget and send Israel back to an election cycle.
Opposition is building to a proposed reform in the Economic Arrangements Law that accompanied the budget to reduce regulation and bureaucracy in government offices. Ministers from the Labor and Meretz parties sent a letter to Liberman on Thursday asking the reform to be removed from the agenda. Liberman has said the plan would streamline bureaucracy for citizens and the government and save the economy between NIS 7 billion and NIS 8b. a year. However, Labor and Meretz said the creation of another government regulatory authority to cut down on regulation would interfere with the fundamental workings of the government and make it more difficult for officials to pass and implement regulations.
“In addition, we believe the proposed format will miss its target and will add additional challenges to the process of improving regulation and removing the regulatory burden, effectively creating new excessive regulation and bureaucracy,” they wrote.
Meretz MK Yair Golan spoke more harshly against the reform on Twitter. “The establishment of the regulatory authority is a bad idea devised in the dark by members of the [right-wing] Kohelet Forum. Reducing bureaucracy, economic freedom and a free market are empty slogans that cover its real goal – to eliminate the welfare state.”
Challenges to the regulatory reform could create a coalition crisis. When the Knesset resumes in October, it will have to approve the budget in three readings by November 4 or the government will be automatically dissolved. Every vote in the 61-member coalition will be needed to pass the budget, but Yamina’s Abir Kara has said he would not vote in favor if the regulatory reform is taken out.
Coalition chairwoman Idit Silman and alternate chairman MK Boaz Toporovsky called for all sides to reach an agreement.
“Over the years, changes have always been made to the arrangements and budget laws before they were tabled in the Knesset,” they wrote. “Reaching agreements is necessary in order to place the budget and the law of arrangements on the Knesset table properly in a way that will be supported by all the coalition factions.”
Meanwhile, a clause in the Economic Arrangements Law that accompanied the budget regarding reporting taxes on rental income was removed on Thursday at the behest of Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar.
According to the current regulations, rentals bringing in less than NIS 5,070 per month are exempt from income tax, and the owners don’t have to report the income. The Economic Arrangements Law would have required such income to be reported to the Israel Tax Authority, even if it remained tax-exempt. However, Sa’ar argued, that would have caused more trouble than it was worth.
“The Tax Authority’s proposal to require taxpayers to report amounts that are in any case tax-exempt under the law was an unnecessary hassle for Israeli citizens. It also had the potential to raise rental prices in the housing market. Therefore, it has been removed from the Arrangements Law at my proposal and with a broad consensus in the Ministerial Committee,” Sa’ar wrote on Twitter.
Israel has not had a budget for more than three years, and the Economic Arrangements Law that has been put forward is possibly the most ambitious and complex document of its type ever, with dozens of new and wide-reaching reforms.
Blue and White MK Eitan Ginzburg told Army Radio on Thursday that he thought the Finance Ministry’s budget plan was trying to accomplish too many things too quickly, without sufficient public debate.
“The Finance Ministry is trying to bring in a lot of reforms that it cannot,” Ginzburg said. “We are not ready for the Knesset to run and pass the law just as the Treasury wants. They need to know that they need to talk to the Knesset.”


Tags Avigdor Liberman Budget finance israeli politics
