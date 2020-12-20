Sa'ar vows to pass 8-year limit for prime minister

Prime ministerial candidate Gideon Sa'ar released a video on social media on Sunday, in which he vowed to enact a law limiting prime ministers to eight years in office.In the video, Sa'ar's New Hope party noted that prime ministers in Israel could serve "until eternity." “Remaining in power for a long time is dangerous for the freedom of the nation,” Sa’ar quoted former Likud prime minister Menachem Begin as saying.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been prime minister since 2009. He also was prime minister from 1996 to 1999.He became Israel’s longest serving prime minister in July last year after passing David Ben-Gurion’s 13-plus years in office. Netanyahu himself spoke in favor of term limits before he became prime minister the first time.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}