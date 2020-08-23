The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Shaked: Netanyahu’s annexation talk is just spin, and we all know it

The UAE deal opened up the possibility of a peace deal with Israel and the Arab world, but appeared to bury the possibility of annexation.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
AUGUST 23, 2020 22:15
New Right leader Ayelet Shaked (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
New Right leader Ayelet Shaked
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The window of opportunity to apply sovereignty over West Bank settlements appears to have closed and it is unclear when it will return, former justice minister and Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked told reporters on Sunday.
Netanyahu’s “claim that [sovereignty] is still on the table is just spin... we all know it,” she said at a Jerusalem Press Club virtual event.
Her words came as the country was in the final countdown toward elections and on the eve of an anticipated visit by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to celebrate the burgeoning peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
The deal opened up the possibility of a peace deal with Israel and the Arab world, but appeared to bury the possibility of annexation.
On Sunday, some of the more ardent supporters of sovereignty, such as Shaked, acknowledged bluntly that this will not happen at this time.
The clock is important here, because it is unclear if US President Donald Trump will secure a second term in the upcoming US November election, and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden is opposed to such a move.
Israel has agreed to suspend annexation as part of the UAE deal. Netanyahu has sworn that annexation will still occur, but Trump and his special adviser Jared Kushner have been firm about the annexation suspension. There is no deadline for when the suspension would be lifted and it is unlikely that this would occur prior to November.
The current government, she said, was elected to manage the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, to apply sovereignty to portions of the West Bank and to promote national reconciliation.
“It failed at all three,” Shaked said.
The pending UAE deal with Israel was a welcomed event, “but we paid a high price for it,” she said.
Israel has had economic cooperation with the UAE for many years, but the deal places those ties “above the table” which is a “good thing,” Shake said.
It opens economic doors for Israel in the fields of energy, water and medicine.
But to make the deal, “Netanyahu missed a huge opportunity and I do not know if we will have such an opportunity again with such a positive administration in the White House,” Shaked said.
She explained that she is opposed to “concession for peace.” If a country wants to do a peace with Israel, it should be a “peace for peace and not anything else,” Shaked said.
To that end she emphasized that her party, would “never agree to a Palestinian state. “
This our red line. Our vision is for the Palestinians to enjoy civilian autonomy under the Palestinian Authority and to live side-by-side in peace. If other Arab countries want to normalize relations with Israel, we are more than happy, but it should be peace for peace.”
Shaked predicted that elections would not occur. If and when it did, she said, her Yamina Party headed by former defense minister Naftali Bennett offered the best right-wing alternative to the Likud.
“I think that Naftali Bennett can be prime minister after Netanyahu and is capable” of doing it, she said.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Naftali Bennett ayelet shaked Israeli Annexation West Bank Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Cops gone wild: Protesters stay calm as police lose control at Balfour By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin To end the occupation, Palestinians need the moral high ground – opinion By GERSHON BASKIN
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Tempdrop helps women track fertility while asleep By HILLEL FULD
The real reason Netanyahu kept Gantz in the dark on UAE deal By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Who's afraid of a fourth round of elections? – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
3 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
4 The Israel-UAE agreement, winners and losers edition
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020
5 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by