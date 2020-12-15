Vote on Knesset dispersal delayed again

This means that the bill will not be passed until next week and may not be passed at all if efforts to pass it in its second and third readings are not successful by December 23, next Wednesday, when the Knesset will automatically be dissolved if no state budget is passed, as seems highly likely.

The bill to dissolve the Knesset includes stipulations that would cut party funding for elections and require transparency in spending and messages in paid advertisements on social media, measures which the Likud opposes.

Also on Tuesday, Likud MK Yifat Shasha-Biton announced that she would be joining the new party of Gideon Sa’ar , formerly of the Likud Party who has set up his own party to challenge Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in new elections which now look certain to happen.

“My partnership with Gideon comes out of a commitment to a politics of transparency, professionalism, and unity,” said Shasha-Biton.

“Courageous politics while listening to the voice of the public.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Coalition Chairman Miki Zohar of the Likud has called on Blue and White chairman and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz to halt the slide to elections and resolve the two parties’ political disputes.

Speaking in the Knesset plenum on Tuesday afternoon, Zohar implied that it would be possible for the two parties to overcome the current political impasse over the state budget, which if not passed by December 23 next week will lead mean the Knesset will be dissolved and new elections called.

“We are in a difficult period. A period in which the State of Israel is being dragged into another round of elections… this is something we are doing everything to avoid,” said Zohar, a close ally of Netanyahu.

“We can say to Blue and White ‘it’s not too late,’ things can still be fixed and elections prevented. We can sit and talk and come to an agreement in order that we not be dragged into another election. It all depends on Blue and White members especially their head Benny Gantz.”

Zohar’s plea was in stark contrast to the tenor of his message on Twitter two hours earlier when he said “In the next elections the decision will be simple: proven leadership that has brought about important and historic peace agreements, the importation of millions of vaccinations into the country, and has led most countries in the world in dealing with the coronavirus, or ‘just not Bibi’.”

A source in Blue and White said in response to Zohar’s comments that “These are all spins and pretenses. Everyone knows exactly what it takes to prevent elections which aren't in anyone's interest - and which we have tried to prevent for the sake of the people of Israel.

“It's very simple - A budget. A working government. Rotation. For Likud to prevent elections they just have to abide by that, and the coalition agreement that they vowed to uphold.”