The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Vote on Knesset dispersal delayed again

Shasha-Biton joins Gidon Sa’ar’s’s new party. Coalition chair calls on Gantz to avoid elections, Blue and White dismiss his entreaties as 'spin and pretense'

By JEREMY SHARON  
DECEMBER 15, 2020 18:30
An empty Knesset Plenum (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
An empty Knesset Plenum
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The Knesset plenum ran out of time on Tuesday afternoon to debate and vote on the first reading of a bill to dissolve the Knesset and call early elections, largely due to Likud efforts to stall the process. 
This means that the bill will not be passed until next week and may not be passed at all if efforts to pass it in its second and third readings are not successful by December 23, next Wednesday, when the Knesset will automatically be dissolved if no state budget is passed, as seems highly likely. 
The bill to dissolve the Knesset includes stipulations that would cut party funding for elections and require transparency in spending and messages in paid advertisements on social media, measures which the Likud opposes. 
Also on Tuesday, Likud MK Yifat Shasha-Biton announced that she would be joining the new party of Gideon Sa’ar, formerly of the Likud Party who has set up his own party to challenge Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in new elections which now look certain to happen.
“My partnership with Gideon comes out of a commitment to a politics of transparency, professionalism, and unity,” said Shasha-Biton. 
“Courageous politics while listening to the voice of the public.” 
Earlier on Tuesday, Coalition Chairman Miki Zohar of the Likud has called on Blue and White chairman and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz to halt the slide to elections and resolve the two parties’ political disputes. 
Speaking in the Knesset plenum on Tuesday afternoon, Zohar implied that it would be possible for the two parties to overcome the current political impasse over the state budget, which if not passed by December 23 next week will lead mean the Knesset will be dissolved and new elections called. 
“We are in a difficult period. A period in which the State of Israel is being dragged into another round of elections… this is something we are doing everything to avoid,” said Zohar, a close ally of Netanyahu. 
“We can say to Blue and White ‘it’s not too late,’ things can still be fixed and elections prevented. We can sit and talk and come to an agreement in order that we not be dragged into another election. It all depends on Blue and White members especially their head Benny Gantz.”
Zohar’s plea was in stark contrast to the tenor of his message on Twitter two hours earlier when he said “In the next elections the decision will be simple: proven leadership that has brought about important and historic peace agreements, the importation of millions of vaccinations into the country, and has led most countries in the world in dealing with the coronavirus, or ‘just not Bibi’.”
A source in Blue and White said in response to Zohar’s comments that “These are all spins and pretenses. Everyone knows exactly what it takes to prevent elections which aren't in anyone's interest - and which we have tried to prevent for the sake of the people of Israel.
“It's very simple - A budget. A working government. Rotation. For Likud to prevent elections they just have to abide by that, and the coalition agreement that they vowed to uphold.” 


Tags Elections Knesset Likud gideon sa'ar israeli politics Blue and White Yifat Shasha Biton
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amid Hanukkah, Israel can finally begin to rebuild from the coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El Was the Arab Spring a revolution? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by