The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Will Hendel, Hauser pay the price for party-hopping? - analysis

Jumping from one party to another doesn’t add to the public’s respect in its politicians, because when it is done repeatedly it smacks of opportunism, not standing up for principles.

By HERB KEINON  
DECEMBER 15, 2020 19:07
DERECH ERETZ Party MKs Yoaz Hendel (left) and Zvi Hauser confer in the Knesset Plenary Hall in April 2019. (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
DERECH ERETZ Party MKs Yoaz Hendel (left) and Zvi Hauser confer in the Knesset Plenary Hall in April 2019.
(photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
A little over a decade ago, Tzipi Livni was a star in Israel’s political firmament.
She went from the No. 18 spot on a Likud list in 1999 that only won 19 seats in the Knesset, to justice minister in 2005. She followed prime minister Ariel Sharon into his Kadima Party, and became the party’s foreign minister under Ehud Olmert.
 In 2007 Time Magazine placed her on its list of the world’s top movers and shakers, and in 2009 she was just a hair’s-breadth away from becoming Israel’s first female prime minister since Golda Meir when her Kadima Party got more votes than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud. Despite that achievement, however, she proved unable to form a coalition.
And then it started to unravel.
In 2011 Livni lost a Kadima primary to Shaul Mofaz, but rather than accepting the results, she switched parties, now for the third time, and formed her own list: Hatnua.
 Her party movements continued, and prior to the 2015 elections Hatnua merged with the Labor party to create the Zionist Union. That lasted until 2019, when the Labor party head at the time, Avi Gabbay, decided to end that union, sending Livni into retirement.
Twenty years, four parties. Although her name is being bandied about as a possible acquisition by one of the center-left parties for the next election, one of the reasons that Livni – who once seemed to have such drawing power – lost luster was because of the frequent moves from party to party. At a certain point, the public begins to wonder: who are you, and what do you stand for?
The same can be said of Orly Levy-Abecassis, at one time considered a strong electoral asset, and now someone who, if she would run on her own, is not in the polls garnering nearly enough votes to pass the 3.5% electoral threshold.
Why not? To a large degree because of her track record of jumping from one political framework to the next. She entered the Knesset on Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu list in 2009, but broke away in 2015 and formed her own faction: Gesher. Failing to cross the threshold in the March 2019 elections, she formed an alliance with Labor before the September balloting, which then teamed up with Meretz for the March 2020 voting.
In 11 years Levy-Abecassis went from Liberman on the hard right to teaming up with Meretz on the hard Left. And then, after the March 2020 elections, she left Labor and Meretz to later join the Netanyahu-Gantz coalition. Polls are showing that her political career is now pretty much over.
And all of the above should serve as cautionary tale for Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser, the two Derech Eretz MKs’ summarily dismissed from their roles on Monday night by Blue and White leader Benny Gantz because they announced their allegiance to Gideon Sa’ar and his new party – New Hope – just a day after it was born.
Yesh Atid-Telem leader Yair Lapid, who ran with Hendel and Hauser on the same Blue and White ticket in the three previous elections, responded to their firing with the following statement: “Hendel and Hauser are joining their fifth party. This is undoubtedly an Israeli – if not world – record. This is one of the reasons that the public trust in politicians is at a low point.”
The five parties that Lapid was referring to in reference to Hauser and Hendel were Likud, Telem, Blue and White, Derech Eretz and now Sa’ar’s party.
There is obviously more than just a little sour grapes in Lapid’s reprove: Hendel and Hauser refused, as they said they would before the election, to support a minority coalition supported by the Arab Joint List, thereby depriving Blue and White of the premiership earlier this year and paving the way for the Likud-Blue and White coalition that led to Lapid breaking his alliance with Gantz. But still, there is something to his criticism.
Jumping from one party to another doesn’t add to the public’s respect in its politicians, because when it is done repeatedly it smacks less of standing up for principles, and more of political opportunism. And Israeli political history has shown that at a certain point the public doesn’t reward such action, but rather extracts a price for what it views as a cynical political ploy.
Hendel and Hauser both entered politics in 2019 with a reputation for integrity stemming from their decisions to leave senior and comfortable positions inside the Prime Minister’s Office in 2012/2013 – Hauser as cabinet-secretary, and Hendel as Netanyahu’s media adviser – over differences with the prime minister stemming from the handling of a sexual harassment complaint against Natan Eshel, who was then the prime minister’s chief of staff and the most powerful man in the office.
This perception of integrity was reinforced when the two neophyte MKs, unlike Lapid, lived up to their campaign promise of not supporting a minority Blue and White government supported by the Joint List.
Hauser and Hendel argue that joining with Sa’ar now is also an act of integrity, as they can no longer sit in a government with Netanyahu. But they would be wise to weigh their future political steps carefully to ensure that their image for integrity is not irreparably tarnished by serial party-hopping, and that their political careers – like those of Livni and most likely Levy-Abecassis – are not short circuited as a result.


Tags Benny Gantz gideon sa'ar israeli politics zvi hauser yoaz hendel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amid Hanukkah, Israel can finally begin to rebuild from the coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El Was the Arab Spring a revolution? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by