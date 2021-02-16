Will new charges come against Netanyahu for witness tampering?

In the interview, Netanyahu admitted to having spoken to Arnon Milchin, one of a series of potential key witnesses against him in his impending public corruption trial, despite the potential conflict of interest that such a conversation could raise.

Rather than confirming or denying any intent to take legal actions against Netanyahu, a spokesperson said that the prosecution “was not making any statements about the issue at this time.”

It was unclear why the prosecution chose not to comment and if later it would overlook the issue or later use it to come back against the prime minister.

When former prime minister Ehud Olmert was accused of witness tampering with his former top aide, Shula Zaken, it came at a significant delay after the allegations were made public and came at the tail end of the case as part of a deal once the broader verdict against Olmert had been reached.

In the Channel 12 interview, Netanyahu said that he had spoken to Milchin: “One time, I wished him the best… Speaking is allowed. What did we talk about? I said to him happy holidays, once or twice, I don’t remember.”

When Netanyahu was pressed that speaking to Milchin with the trial pending could be construed as sending Milchin subtle messages to cooperate with him, even if they did not specifically discuss the case, he was dismissive.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

He taunted the prosecution asking rhetorically if they would now try to bring him down about a harmless holiday call with Milchin since, according to Netanyahu, all of their other cases “were falling apart.”

Netanyahu’s admission comes less than two weeks after the prosecution warned his lawyer, Boaz Ben Tzur, on February 4 that Ben Tzur’s conversations with Milchin could lead to disciplinary measures for witness tampering.

According to Deputy State Attorney Liat Ben Ari, a letter she sent to Ben Tzur framed the question as whether Ben Tzur had improper contact with witnesses for the state prosecution.

Ben Tzur in turn sent a letter accusing the prosecution of the same.

Prior to joining Netanyahu's legal team in fall 2020, Ben Tzur had served as a lawyer for two key prosecution witnesses in Case 1000, in which Netanyahu is accused of receiving illegal gifts.

The two witnesses are billionaire tycoon Milchin, and Milchin's assistant Hadas Klein.

Milchin is at the center of Case 1000 as the main purveyor of gifts to Netanyahu as well as making various requests of the prime minister, which the prosecution has jumped on as presenting conflicts of interest, fraud and breach of public trust.

Some of Milchin's statements have been damaging to Netanyahu's case, while Klein is entirely damaging to the prime minister's case since she has provided evidence that directly undermines his defense that the expensive cigars and other items were given as gifts.

Many legal scholars thought that Ben Tzur's prior representation of Milchin and Klein was enough in and of itself to preclude him from switching sides to Netanyahu.

However, Ben Tzur committed that he would only represent Netanyahu regarding Case 4000, the Bezeq-Walla Affair and aspects of Case 2000 the Yediot Aharonot-Israel Hayom Affair, which do not pertain to Milchin or Klein.

Case 1000 would be handed by lawyer Amit Hadad.

Accordingly, the prosecution did not object to his involvement in the case.

Yet, the prosecution's February 4 letter accused Ben Tzur of contacting both Milchin and Klein, and even suggesting to them that they make contact with Netanyahu.

Moreover, the prosecution threatened Ben Tzur that such conduct could lead to him being disciplined for violating conflict of interest principles.

In addition, Milchin and Klein were interviewed by the police regarding their conversations with Ben Tzur.

Responding, Ben Tzur said that the prosecution was improperly trying to undermine his ability to represent Netanyahu and generally intimidate the defense.

He admitted contacting only Milchin, not Klein, and said that any contact he had with Milchin did not relate to the cases facing Netanyahu.

It was unclear whether Netanyahu or Ben Tzur spoke to Milchin first and whether the combination of both of them speaking to him would raise greater suspicion about tampering.