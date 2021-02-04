The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

With party lists submitted, Israel's real election begins - analysis

Those who have ignored the polls until now can start paying attention.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 4, 2021 22:18
Israel's Knesset (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israel's Knesset
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
It was cold and rainy outside the Knesset on Thursday, when the last parties submitted their lists of candidates to the Central Elections Committee.
But it was what is known in baseball as spring training.
Exhibition games are played, and efforts are made by players to make each team. But then all the teams’ rosters are set, records are erased and the real season finally begins.
The exhibition standings are like the polls taken until now. Their results don’t really matter, because they were about teams that were not playing at full force, so they get thrown away with the first pitch on Opening Day.
Opening Day is today, 46 days before the March 23 election – and from now on, everything counts. Those who have ignored the polls until now can start paying attention.
The Likud, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, remains the team to beat. Several of his fiercest critics – Avi Nissenkorn, Moshe Ya’alon, Ron Huldai and Ofer Shelah – are out of politics. Two of the three IDF chiefs of staff who joined together to bring him down for three elections have gone home, and the one who is left, Benny Gantz, appears – at least according to polling – to be a has-been.
The Joint List split, which could leave tens of thousands of Arab voters at home on Election Day and take their votes away from the individual parties that remain, possibly bringing them below the 3.25% electoral threshold.
The nightmare scenario for Netanyahu of Gideon Sa’ar and Naftali Bennett uniting did not happen. Instead, the Likud leader’s two potential rivals on the Right are tearing each other apart. Neither Sa’ar nor Bennett brought in a last-minute star, and their lists were submitted without fanfare.
The rival Netanyahu wanted to run against, Yair Lapid, has distanced himself from the pack, as the prime minister’s primary alternative. Netanyahu’s plan will be to disparage him as a Leftist, like he did with all of his other past rivals, which he could not have done with Sa’ar or Bennett.
Lapid emerged as a winner, outlasting five party heads in his camp who quit in recent weeks. Yesh Atid has kept growing in support, despite not merging or making any significant editions.
But Lapid’s efforts behind the scenes to bring about mergers inside his Center-Left camp failed. The similarity of Labor and Meretz and their leaders Merav Michaeli and Nitzan Horowitz could lead to one or the other not crossing the threshold, which could be disastrous for the camp. Voters on the Center-Left now have a choice of three parties led by former journalists of Ashkenazi descent who live in Tel Aviv.
The anti-Netanyahu camp could still have an easier time building a coalition than Netanyahu. But there is no guarantee that either camp will be able to do it.
Which is why, if neither side gets the magic number of 61 on Election Day, Israelis could end up having to endure yet another rematch.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Elections Knesset israeli politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's plan to fight Arab sector violence is too little, too late

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Even with 80 seats, the Right will be stuck on 'Yes, Bibi,' 'No, Bibi'

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Lost in space lasers controversy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Michaeli is the opposite of everything Netanyahu represents - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr and other reasons for glee in Ramallah - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

How automation will soon impact us all

ROBOTS DANCE in a Boston Dynamics robotics company video posted on December 29.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by