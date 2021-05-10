The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Yair Lapid calls on party heads to compromise in coalition talks

Labor leader Merav Michaeli said her party would take no steps to harm the effort to form a government

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MAY 10, 2021 15:17
Yesh Atid Party leader Yair Lapid. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Yesh Atid Party leader Yair Lapid.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
 Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid on Monday called on the heads of the parties in the coalition he is forming to make the necessary compromises to complete the process of building a government by the end of the week. 
"I know everyone wants to secure achievements for their party," Lapid said. "I do, too. But it is far more important to secure achievements for the country, for the public, for our children. Israel needs to know that there is a new generation of leaders who don't think about their own interests. The public won't forgive anyone who prevents the formation of a new government just because they insist on another ministry."
Lapid said that after the weekend's negotiations, the remaining gaps between the parties were not wide. 
"We can swear-in a new government in a few days," Lapid said. "A new, functioning government based on wide-ranging agreements." 
But Lapid said he would insist on the Knesset speaker post being given to his party. However, he said he would not insist on keeping the Health portfolio for his number two in Yesh Atid, MK Orna Barbivai, who has a background working in the health industry. Lapid said there were party leaders who has asked for the post. 
Lapid complained that there is no red line of incitement that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not crossed to torpedo the formation of a unity government and force a fifth election.
Former defense minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) accused Netanyahu of leaving the new government that is being formed too many fires that Liberman said Netanyahu ignited in Jerusalem. Liberman said that if Netanyahu would quit, a right-wing Likud-led government could be formed immediately.
Labor leader Merav Michaeli said her party would take no steps to harm the effort to form a government but her party was the third largest in the coalition in the making.
"We made concessions in a way no party did," Michaeli said. "We are ready to close today.


