Yair Lapid is the 'most powerful figure' in the government - survey

After Lapid (26%), the next two were prime minister Naftali Bennett (19%) and Ra'am leader Mansour Abbas (11%).

The study also found that Israelis are divided over whether or not the government will last, though a plurality (36.6%) said there's a moderately high change it lasts at least a year. 29.2% said there's a moderately low chance that happens. Less than 10% said there's either a very high or very low chance it survives a year.

Despite the mixed feelings about the government's potential longevity, more people responded that Israel's international status improved than deteriorated since the new government was sworn in (40.9% to 36.8%). More Arabs than Jews felt that way.

But Israelis are still wary about US promises to protect them from Iran. 50.5% said that they don't rely on President Joe Biden's promise to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon while he's in office. 40% trust the American president while 9.5% said they don't know.

Israelis do trust their government's ability to handle the recent COVID-19 outbreak, with 54% responding that they either trust it to a great extent or moderately trust it. However, 42% fear that someone in their family will be infected with COVID-19, the highest percentage since December 2020.

Additionally, only 7.3% of Israelis said they've booked and plan to take a summer vacation despite rising COVID-19 cases worldwide. 13.8% planned trips but aren't sure if they'll go and 12.8% planned a trip and then cancelled.

The survey was conducted by the Viterbi Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research of the Israel Democracy Institute between July 1-4. They spoke to 761 Jews and Arabs over the age of 18, according to a press release.