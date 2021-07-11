The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Yair Lapid is the 'most powerful figure' in the government - survey

The survey also examined Israeli opinions on the government's handling of the recent COVID-19 outbreak.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 11, 2021 18:31
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is seen speaking at the Knesset, on July 5, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is seen speaking at the Knesset, on July 5, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Yair Lapid was perceived as the "most powerful" figure in the Israeli government, according to findings from the June 2021 Israeli Voice Index released on Sunday. 
After Lapid (26%), the next two were prime minister Naftali Bennett (19%) and Ra'am leader Mansour Abbas (11%). 
The study also found that Israelis are divided over whether or not the government will last, though a plurality (36.6%) said there's a moderately high change it lasts at least a year. 29.2% said there's a moderately low chance that happens. Less than 10% said there's either a very high or very low chance it survives a year. 
Despite the mixed feelings about the government's potential longevity, more people responded that Israel's international status improved than deteriorated since the new government was sworn in (40.9% to 36.8%). More Arabs than Jews felt that way. 
But Israelis are still wary about US promises to protect them from Iran. 50.5% said that they don't rely on President Joe Biden's promise to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon while he's in office. 40% trust the American president while 9.5% said they don't know. 
Israelis do trust their government's ability to handle the recent COVID-19 outbreak, with 54% responding that they either trust it to a great extent or moderately trust it. However, 42% fear that someone in their family will be infected with COVID-19, the highest percentage since December 2020. 
Additionally, only 7.3% of Israelis said they've booked and plan to take a summer vacation despite rising COVID-19 cases worldwide. 13.8% planned trips but aren't sure if they'll go and 12.8% planned a trip and then cancelled.
The survey was conducted by the Viterbi Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research of the Israel Democracy Institute between July 1-4. They spoke to 761 Jews and Arabs over the age of 18, according to a press release.   


