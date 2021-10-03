The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Yesh Atid joins Liberal International

Yesh Atid officials said there has been added international interest in the party since its success in deposing former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 3, 2021 20:30
MK YAIR LAPID at Yesh Atid meeting on August 2, 2021 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
MK YAIR LAPID at Yesh Atid meeting on August 2, 2021
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid was formally accepted over the weekend as an observer member of Liberal International, the world federation of liberal and progressive democratic political parties, at a meeting of the organization's executive committee.
Founded in 1947, Liberal International includes more than 50 parties worldwide, including the ruling Liberal Party of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, The Liberal Democrats in the UK and Fianna Fáil in Ireland.
"Join LI in warmly welcoming Yesh Atid and their leader Yair Lapid on officially becoming LI observer members," the organization tweeted, along with a mazal tov in English and Hebrew. "We look forward to working together in the months and years ahead." 

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett chats with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid at the weekly cabinet meeting, August 2021 (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS) Prime Minister Naftali Bennett chats with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid at the weekly cabinet meeting, August 2021 (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
"In order to deal with future international crises, we need to develop bonds of cooperation, communication and work," Lapid said. "Only centrist parties are built in advance on dialogue and compromise, and they are therefore the olly parties that will be able to respond to the challenges of the future."
Lapid said he formed Yesh Atid to be a ruling party and he believes it will be. He is set to become prime minister in August 2023, in a rotation with current prime minister Naftali Bennett.
"The Center leads Israeli politics," he said. "We see Yesh Aid as part of an international family of centrist liberal parties around the world." 


