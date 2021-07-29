The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Poll: Public prefers Netanyahu's handling of COVID-19

Twice as many Israelis prefer how the former prime minister handled the COVID-19 crisis compared to those who preferred Naftali Bennett.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JULY 29, 2021 21:10
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Twice as many Israelis prefer how former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu  handled corona as compared with those who prefer Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, according to a Channel 12 poll on Thursday night.
The poll found 43% preferred how Netanyahu dealt with corona, 21% prefer Bennett, and the rest said neither, the same, or declined to respond to the question.
Netanyahu criticized Bennett on Thursday for not bringing more vaccines to Israel sooner, and waiting too long to initiate a booster shot for the elderly.
“The government wasted dear time,” Netanyahu said. “I called on them to bring to Israel the vaccines that were ordered six weeks ago. For too many long weeks, they didn’t do anything. This is a blunder that will cost lives.”
Fifty-two percent said the government was handling the crisis poorly, while 39% said it was running it well. A poll taken for the television channel a month ago had opposite numbers.
Among those who fared poorly was Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton (New Hope), who received an unfavorable rating from 49% of respondents and a positive grade from 34%.
New Hope leader Gideon Sa’ar did not completely support Shasha-Biton in an interview on Thursday with KAN Radio.
“I don’t see eye to eye with her on everything,” he said. “We don’t have to agree on everything.”
Sources close to him said he was also critical of New Hope faction head Sharren Haskel, who brought her cannabis decriminalization bill to a vote on Wednesday, knowing that she did not have a majority and the bill would be defeated.
“She did it on her own,” a Sa’ar associate said. “He told her it was wrong.”


