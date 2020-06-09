The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Poll: Right bloc continues to lead, self employed party with 5 mandates

The poll refers to the current political map and tries to postulate what would happen if the elections took place today.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JUNE 9, 2020 04:39
The Knesset (photo credit: REUTERS)
The Knesset
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A poll by N12 News estimates that with the current political map, if elections to the Knesset took place today, the right-wing bloc that includes the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) parties would win a majority of mandates, making it the stronger bloc. 
According to the results, the Likud would be the largest party with 40 mandates, followed by the Joint List party with 15 mandates, as it currently has in the Knesset. Yesh Atid-Telem would win 14 mandates, the Blue and White party would win 12 mandates. Shas and Yisrael Beytenu would each win 9 mandates, Yamina party, 8, United Torah Judaism, 7, and Meretz, 6. 

The Labor Party, Gesher, Derech Eretz and HaBayit HaYehudi would not win enough mandates in order to pass the electoral threshold. 
In this scenario, the right-wing and haredi block would safely lead with 64 mandates, as opposed to 47 mandates for the center-left bloc and 9 mandates for the Yisrael Beytenu party. 
The poll also included a hypothetical scenario in which the Shulmanim party that represents Israel's self-employed also ran for the Knesset.
In such a scenario, the Shulmanim party would win 5 mandates if elections took place today. This would lower the Likud to 38 mandates, the Joint List to 15, Yesh Atid to 13 and Blue and White to 11 mandates. Shas would retain nine mandates, while Yisrael Beytenu and Yamina would lose 1, going down to 8 mandates each. United Torah Judaism and Meretz would still have seven and six mandates respectively.
In this scenario, the right-wing and haredi bloc wins 62 mandates, as opposed to 45 mandates for the center-left bloc, meaning that both blocs would be equally affected by the new party. 


