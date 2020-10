Post-army trips: A dream of the past?

“I started working in sales for a credit card company as I had planned. I thought I’d work up until my flight, but in the end, I just kept working there since I couldn’t fly anywhere. A little while later, I was put on furlough though, due to COVID-19 . I’d been planning to start university this October after my trip – I’ve matriculated at Ben-Gurion University in the Electric Engineering department. If I thought that foreign travel would be possible at some point this year, I might have considered delaying my studies, but it doesn’t seem like there’s much chance of that happening, so I’m following through with my plan to start studies this fall.” Shapira is having a hard timing getting over the fact that she will not get to take her extended post-army trip like so many Israelis do. “I had such a great trip planned,” she says wistfully. “I was going to start out in Nepal, then continue on to India. My parents had even purchased tickets to come join up with me in India. And a few of my friends were going to come with me, too. Now, the coronavirus has wrecked all these great plans. I will never get to experience a post-army trip. Ever. Maybe I’ll be able to do a shorter trip at some point between semesters.” Shachar, 23, a friend of Shapira’s, who completed her mandatory service in the army Intelligence Corps, was planning to join Shapira on this trip. “Since this was meant to be a really long post-army trip, I worked really hard to get everything done ahead of time, such as taking the psychometric exam and applying to university so that I could arrive home just before classes started and immediately begin the next stage of my life. I spent many months working after I finished the army to save up money for this trip.” Shachar, who will begin studying computer science at Tel Aviv University this fall, is also extremely disappointed that she will miss out on this very important rite of passage many Israelis engage in following their army service. “I was so looking forward to this trip. I’d been working really hard to save up for it. While COVID-19 seemed to be an issue only in China, I was still hopeful. But the moment we saw that it was starting to spread all over the world, we knew it was only a matter of time before it reached Israel, too. And just like that, we missed out on this opportunity of a lifetime.”