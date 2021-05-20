The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Post-corona businesses struggling to find new employees

The COVID year was disastrous for most sectors, and the average number of vacancies fell in all of them.

By YAIR ASSAF-SHAPIRA  
MAY 20, 2021 09:30
Stats on Jerusalem job vacancies pre-, and post-corona (photo credit: Courtesy)
Stats on Jerusalem job vacancies pre-, and post-corona
(photo credit: Courtesy)
As part of the gradual return to a (new) normal routine, businesses are starting to reopen, and it has recently been reported that restaurants and other workplaces are failing to recruit new employees.
One of the tools for examining the situation in the employment market is job vacancies. According to a survey of job vacancies conducted by the Central Bureau of Statistics, in 2019 the accommodation and food sector had 15,200 job vacancies (on average). A vacancy is a job for which the workplace is looking for an employee, and thus the number of vacancies is an index of demand for employees. The number of job vacancies in a given sector is derived from the size of the sector, the dynamics of employment in it, and the growth (or decline) in this industry.
The COVID year was disastrous for most sectors, and the average number of vacancies fell in all of them. The largest declines in 2020 were recorded in food and accommodation, where there was a decrease of 71%, from 15,200 to 4,400 vacancies on an annual average; and arts, entertainment and leisure, where there was a decrease of 62%.
The smallest decreases were recorded in health and welfare (-18%); information and communication (-23%); and construction (also -23%).
The recovery is clearly reflected in the vacancy picture of March 2021. In all sectors except education, there is an increase compared to the average in 2020, and in most of them the number of job vacancies is also higher than the average in 2019. The number of vacancies in the accommodation and food sector in March 2021 is 21,700, a 390% increase from the average in 2020, and 42% compared to the average in 2019. Other sectors in which the increase is dramatic are arts, entertainment and recreation (+200% compared to 2020); commerce (+130%); and transportation, storage and mail services (+120%). Three industries (professional, scientific and technical services and real estate; construction; finance and insurance) recorded an increase, but did not reach the average level of 2019. The number of job vacancies in the education sector continued to decline in March 2021.
The industries in which the increase in the number of job vacancies is particularly sharp are characterized by a large number of temporary and unprofessional jobs. It can be assumed that some of the sharp increase in vacancies is explained by the lack of motivation of employees who lost their job and were sent to an unpaid leave, to return to work. This hypothesis is supported by the fact that the vacancy rate level crossed the 2019 average, sometimes by a substantial gap.


Tags business employment Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to remember to plan a Gaza exit strategy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Jewish, Arab conflict not symmetrical, but both sides need to douse flames

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

Echoing Hamas’s narrative on Israel-Gaza conflict enables terror - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Dr. Jonathan Schanzer

Sheikh Jarrah is the latest ‘single point of failure’ fiction - opinion

 By JONATHAN SCHANZER, DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
3

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
4

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021
5

Security cabinet meets as pressure mounts on Israel to end Gaza operation

Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer towards the Gaza Strip from their position along the border with the Gaza Strip on May 16, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by