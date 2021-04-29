The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Restaurants struggle to provide service as employee shortage hits

'We can't handle the customers because we don't have enough workers'

By ZEV STUB  
APRIL 29, 2021 16:28
Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf restaurant in Jerusalem (photo credit: ZEV STUB)
Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf restaurant in Jerusalem
(photo credit: ZEV STUB)
While Jerusalem's restaurants seem to have come back to life in April as pandemic fears wane, the lack of workers available presents a serious threat to an industry that is fragile and hurting after a year of limited business.
"It is very hard to find workers now, because of the Halat (unpaid furlough) benefits the government has guaranteed through the end of June," said Uriel, manager of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf cafe on Jaffa Street in the center of town. "Our old workers are staying home, and we can't find new workers. We have only 20% of the staff we need, and that hurts the business. We can't serve everyone properly, and we lose customers because we can't handle the business. It's a big problem for us."
As the economy reopens due to the success of the vaccination campaign, businesses are looking to hire in record numbers, only to find that workers - especially in low-skilled fields - aren't interested. The emergency coronavirus safety net that the government enacted last year guaranteed Halat benefits amounting to about 70% of income through the end of June, and many are happy to enjoy their unpaid vacation as long as they can.
A report published Thursday by the Central Bureau of Statistics said that nearly 30% of people receiving Halat benefits refuse to return to work, with most saying that the money they are receiving from the government doesn't make it worthwhile. Some 60% of those declining to go back to work were employed in food-service industries, the report said, at a time when the number of available restaurant positions has nearly doubled.
It is not yet clear what sort of benefit packages will await job-seekers after June 30. Israel Employment Services is encouraging the Finance Ministry to adopt a more limited model, with different benefit rates according to age and family status, time limits, and proper employment evaluations.
In the meantime, the day after June 30 is a ticking time bomb, with many worried about what might happen when thousands suddenly decide it is time to reenter the job market.
"I think many people will find themselves without a job come July 1. A lot of the best jobs are already taken," said Amit Shechter, owner of the Nocturno Cafe in central Jerusalem. "I can understand why people would want to stay on Halat, but working gives a person vitality. It's not good to stay home."
Shechter said that rebuilding his restaurant's kitchen workers, waitresses, and managers has been very difficult. "I didn't sleep for two weeks thinking about it," he said.
"Eventually, I contacted people who have worked with us in the past, asking them to show up for 'miluim' (reserve duty) for a few weeks while I could put together a staff," Shechter said. "Fortunately, this is a popular place to work, and people have been interested- although only three of our thirty waitresses from last year came back. We've been able to hire 20 more people, so we are at about 70% capacity right now. We haven't raised our salary, but we know how to keep our employees happy. We're still looking to hire more."
Meanwhile, Reuven Beiser, owner of the popular Mike's Place bar and grill in the center of Jerusalem, had a somewhat different take on the situation.
"I think a lot of the talk about workers not coming back because of Halat is more of a Tel Aviv phenomenon," Beiser said. There has been a dramatic exodus of young people to the center to Tel Aviv, and as such, we always have trouble hiring here in Jerusalem. What's helping us now is the reopening of the universities means there are people available for part-time work. Halat was irrelevant to them. Of the workers we sent for Halat, all of them have returned except for those whose lives went in a different direction. I actually have workers who were excited to come back to work instead of staying on Halat a few more months."
"It is true that restaurants in Jerusalem are also struggling to bring back workers from Halat, but it's more affecting fancier restaurants needing a higher skill level," Beiser continued. "I can't afford now to hire 100% of what we had last year, so I'm looking to hire good people to work at 60-80%. We've had a nice return of customers, mostly young people, but we work very heavily with tourists, so until that comes back, businesses in the center of town won't be thriving."
As the days go by, many are concerned that precious time and resources are simply being wasted.
"I think most of these people on Halat are sitting at home, enjoying their vacation," Uriel said. "Maybe a small percentage are working on a startup or something like that, but most are wasting time. They should go out and work."


Tags restaurants Jerusalem employment Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel is not prepared for the Palestinian elections - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Aging past his prime, Netanyahu is 'jumping the shark' - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Recognition of the Armenian Genocide was long-awaited

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gershon Baskin

Al-Aqsa/Temple Mount: Israeli-Palestinian conflict nerve center - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Nadav Tamir

Israel must recognize Armenian Genocide, not monopolize ours - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by